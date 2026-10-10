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Atlanta Braves Player Sends Out Heartfelt Post Immediately After Season

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 12: Lane Thomas #20 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on August 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4-1 at Truist Park.

They lost the NLDS series in four games.

Atlanta Braves Player Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyLane Thomas #20 of the Atlanta Braves bats and reaches first base on a throwing error by Otto Lopez #6 of the Miami Marlins in the seventh inning at Truist Park on August 04, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

After the series, Lane Thomas made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Atlanta, it was a pleasure. 🪓”

Comments On His Post

GettyLane Thomas #20 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a Single during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@melroom4: “Beautiful family ❤️ loved watching you play this year!”

@stabusy65: “It was a pleasure watching you this season no matter where you played!”

@whatthemegtuck: “Go Braves!!! Chase you look amazing omg”

GettyLane Thomas #20 of the Atlanta Braves at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

@hotsauceholtzy: “Atta boy Lane. It was fun watching.”

@clarkj23: “Proud of you brother”

Looking At Thomas

GettyLane Thomas #20 of the Atlanta Braves in action during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Thomas was picked in the 5th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Following St. Louis, Thomas had stops with the Cleveland Guardians, Washington Nationals, Kansas City Royals and Braves (over eight total seasons).

GettyLane Thomas #15 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Kauffman Stadium on June 18, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Thomas was traded to the Braves (via the Royals) this year.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Kansas City Royals traded CF Lane Thomas and LHP Bailey Falter to Atlanta Braves for LHP Carter Holton and RHP Lucas Braun.”

Thomas finished the 2026 season batting .224 with 73 hits, 11 home runs, 40 RBIs, 37 runs and nine stolen bases in 118 games this year.

GettyLane Thomas #15 of the Kansas City Royals hits a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium on July 18, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Thomas turned 31 in August.

He will be a free agent this winter.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Player Sends Out Heartfelt Post Immediately After Season

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