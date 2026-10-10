Atlanta Braves Player Sends Out Heartfelt Post Immediately After Season

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4-1 at Truist Park.

They lost the NLDS series in four games.

Atlanta Braves Player Sends Out Heartfelt Post

After the series, Lane Thomas made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Atlanta, it was a pleasure. 🪓”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@melroom4: “Beautiful family ❤️ loved watching you play this year!”

@stabusy65: “It was a pleasure watching you this season no matter where you played!”

@whatthemegtuck: “Go Braves!!! Chase you look amazing omg”

@hotsauceholtzy: “Atta boy Lane. It was fun watching.”

@clarkj23: “Proud of you brother”

Looking At Thomas

Thomas was picked in the 5th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Following St. Louis, Thomas had stops with the Cleveland Guardians, Washington Nationals, Kansas City Royals and Braves (over eight total seasons).

Thomas was traded to the Braves (via the Royals) this year.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Kansas City Royals traded CF Lane Thomas and LHP Bailey Falter to Atlanta Braves for LHP Carter Holton and RHP Lucas Braun.”

Thomas finished the 2026 season batting .224 with 73 hits, 11 home runs, 40 RBIs, 37 runs and nine stolen bases in 118 games this year.

Thomas turned 31 in August.

He will be a free agent this winter.