ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 12: Lane Thomas #20 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on August 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4-1 at Truist Park.They lost the NLDS series in four games. SportsCenter @SportsCenter · Follow DODGERS ELIMINATE BRAVES TO ADVANCE TO THE NLCS 😤 One step closer 🏆 9:05 pm · […]
Atlanta Braves Player Sends Out Heartfelt Post Immediately After Season