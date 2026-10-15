Ex-Atlanta Braves All-Star Retired With Over $40 Million In Career Earnings

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a strong bounce back year.

After missing the 2025 MLB playoffs, they won the National League East Division title.

That said, they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS last week.

Ex-Atlanta Braves All-Star Retired With Over $40 Million

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a former Braves All-Star recently retired from baseball.

Julio Teheran called it quits before the start of the 2026 MLB season.

He wrote (via Instagram) translated to English on March 10: “Today I decide to close one of the best stages of my life. After many years this sport I have made the difficult decision to leave Game . it’s been years of many sacrifices, joys, learnings and moments that will mark my life forever. I thank God for this talent He gave me and for the health He gave me to make all this possible To my family that was with me since day 1 unconditionally And for being that motivation, that engine, that push when I thought there was nothing else there. To my mentors, teammates, fans who supported me along this path and who celebrated with me. gratitude and pride I feel knowing it was a mission accomplished The discipline, humility and resilience that baseball taught me will always be part of who I am. THANKS TO ALL FOR ACCOMPANYING ME IN THIS BEAUTIFUL JOURNEY SINCE MY 5 YEARS THE HORSE OF OLAYA”

It’s also worth noting that Teheran made over $40 million during his playing career (h/t Spotrac).

His biggest deal came with Atlanta in 2014.

Ken Rosenthal (now with the Athletic) wrote on February 14, 2014: “Source: #Braves’ six-year deal with Teheran worth $32.4M.”

Looking At Teheran

Teheran spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Braves.

He made two All-Star Games (in 2014 and 2016).

Following the Braves, Teheran went on to have stints with the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers and New York Mets over 13 MLB seasons.

Teheran (who is 35) last pitched in the MLB during the 2024 season.

He went 81-82 with a 3.85 ERA in 255 games (248 starts).