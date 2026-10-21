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Ex-Atlanta Braves 21-Game Winner Is Still A Free Agent After Release

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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 14: Kyle Wright #30 of the Atlanta Braves is taken out of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 14, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are currently home for the offseason.

They lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS (at home).

Ex-Atlanta Braves 21-Game Winner Is Still A Free Agent

GettyKyle Wright #30 of the Atlanta Braves delivers the pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game Four of the World Series at Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a former Braves star still remains a free agent.

Kyle Wright was released by the Chicago Cubs‘ organization during the middle of the year.

He did not appear in an MLB (or Minor League) game for the Cubs.

MLB.com wrote (on July 12): “Iowa Cubs released RHP Kyle Wright.”

GettyPitcher Kyle Wright #54 of the Chicago Cubs poses for a portrait during photo day at Sloan Park on February 17, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona.

Wright still remains available to be signed by any team in the MLB on October 21.

Looking At Wright’s Time With The Braves

GettyKyle Wright #30 of the Atlanta Braves delivers the pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game Four of the World Series at Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Wright was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft (by the Braves) out of Vanderbilt.

He has spent all six seasons of his MLB career with the Braves.

During the 2022 season, Wright went 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA in 30 starts.

GettyKyle Wright #30 of the Atlanta Braves adjusts his hat during the fifth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Wright was also with the Braves when they won the 2021 World Series title over the Houston Astros.

The 31-year-old has gone 24-16 with a 4.45 ERA in 60 games (51 starts).

It will be interesting to see if anyone signs Wright before the start of Spring Training.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves walks to the dugout during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves had a very strong 2026 regular season where they won the National League East Division title with a 94-68 record.

So far, the move to hire Walt Weiss as their manager has looked like a smart one.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Atlanta Braves 21-Game Winner Is Still A Free Agent After Release

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