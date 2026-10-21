Ex-Atlanta Braves 21-Game Winner Is Still A Free Agent After Release

The Atlanta Braves are currently home for the offseason.

They lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS (at home).

Ex-Atlanta Braves 21-Game Winner Is Still A Free Agent

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a former Braves star still remains a free agent.

Kyle Wright was released by the Chicago Cubs‘ organization during the middle of the year.

He did not appear in an MLB (or Minor League) game for the Cubs.

MLB.com wrote (on July 12): “Iowa Cubs released RHP Kyle Wright.”

Wright still remains available to be signed by any team in the MLB on October 21.

Looking At Wright’s Time With The Braves

Wright was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft (by the Braves) out of Vanderbilt.

He has spent all six seasons of his MLB career with the Braves.

During the 2022 season, Wright went 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA in 30 starts.

Wright was also with the Braves when they won the 2021 World Series title over the Houston Astros.

The 31-year-old has gone 24-16 with a 4.45 ERA in 60 games (51 starts).

It will be interesting to see if anyone signs Wright before the start of Spring Training.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves had a very strong 2026 regular season where they won the National League East Division title with a 94-68 record.

So far, the move to hire Walt Weiss as their manager has looked like a smart one.