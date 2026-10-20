Atlanta Braves Urged to Swing Trade for 27-HR Star in Blockbuster Move

The Atlanta Braves are going to be a very fascinating team to watch during this offseason.

After another disappointing playoff run, the Braves should be looking to strengthen their roster this winter. They have a handful of roster needs to address, so it will be intriguing to see what kinds of moves they make.

One of the Braves’ most obvious needs is an upgrade at the shortstop position. They would benefit by adding another star to their middle infield. This is especially so when noting that the Braves want to be contenders in 2027.

Due to this, the Braves are now being urged to swing a blockbuster trade for a notable star infielder.

Atlanta Braves Urged to Swing Trade for 27-HR Star

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller urged the Braves to trade for Los Angeles Angels star shortstop Zach Neto.

“As is, though, Jim Jarvis is the leader in the clubhouse for the starting shortstop gig on Opening Day, and he posted a .564 OPS before spending the final six weeks of the regular season at Triple-A Gwinnett. Dating back to July 2022, though, the Braves have made 13 trades with the Angels, and maybe they can go back to that well to snag Zach Neto,” Miller wrote.

With the Braves looking to be top contenders, it would be understandable if they targeted Neto this offseason. The 25-year-old is a legitimate star and would undoubtedly give the Braves’ offense a major boost if acquired.

In 157 games this season with the Angels, Neto recorded 24 stolen bases, 27 home runs, and a .239 batting average. This was the third season in a row that he posted at least 23 home runs and 24 stolen bases. With this, he is capable of making a huge impact and would be a significant addition to the Braves’ roster if acquired.

Should the Braves Make This Move?

With the Braves aiming to keep their contention window open, they absolutely should try to land Neto this offseason. While it would take a significant offer for them to have any chance of landing Neto, it would be worth it for Atlanta. He would give them another star to work with. Furthermore, with Neto being only 25 years old, he is right in his prime and will be for a while.

Neto is also under team control through the 2029 season. With this, he would be a long-term addition to the Braves’ core, which only adds to his appeal. It will be interesting to see if Atlanta targets him because of it from here.