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Atlanta Braves Urged to Swing Trade for 27-HR Star in Blockbuster Move

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Los Angeles Angels v Boston Red Sox
Getty
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 08: Zach Neto #9 of the Los Angeles Angels runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning at Fenway Park on September 08, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are going to be a very fascinating team to watch during this offseason.

After another disappointing playoff run, the Braves should be looking to strengthen their roster this winter. They have a handful of roster needs to address, so it will be intriguing to see what kinds of moves they make.

One of the Braves’ most obvious needs is an upgrade at the shortstop position. They would benefit by adding another star to their middle infield. This is especially so when noting that the Braves want to be contenders in 2027.

Due to this, the Braves are now being urged to swing a blockbuster trade for a notable star infielder.

Atlanta Braves Urged to Swing Trade for 27-HR Star

Los Angeles Angels v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 9: Zach Neto #9 of the Los Angeles Angels hits a home run in the top of the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 9, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Natalie Reid/Getty Images)

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller urged the Braves to trade for Los Angeles Angels star shortstop Zach Neto.

“As is, though, Jim Jarvis is the leader in the clubhouse for the starting shortstop gig on Opening Day, and he posted a .564 OPS before spending the final six weeks of the regular season at Triple-A Gwinnett. Dating back to July 2022, though, the Braves have made 13 trades with the Angels, and maybe they can go back to that well to snag Zach Neto,” Miller wrote.

With the Braves looking to be top contenders, it would be understandable if they targeted Neto this offseason. The 25-year-old is a legitimate star and would undoubtedly give the Braves’ offense a major boost if acquired.

In 157 games this season with the Angels, Neto recorded 24 stolen bases, 27 home runs, and a .239 batting average. This was the third season in a row that he posted at least 23 home runs and 24 stolen bases. With this, he is capable of making a huge impact and would be a significant addition to the Braves’ roster if acquired.

Should the Braves Make This Move?

Los Angeles Angels v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 7: Zach Neto #9 of the Los Angeles Angels throws out Isiah Kiner-Falefa #2 of the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park on September 7, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

With the Braves aiming to keep their contention window open, they absolutely should try to land Neto this offseason. While it would take a significant offer for them to have any chance of landing Neto, it would be worth it for Atlanta. He would give them another star to work with. Furthermore, with Neto being only 25 years old, he is right in his prime and will be for a while.

Neto is also under team control through the 2029 season. With this, he would be a long-term addition to the Braves’ core, which only adds to his appeal. It will be interesting to see if Atlanta targets him because of it from here.

 

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Atlanta Braves Urged to Swing Trade for 27-HR Star in Blockbuster Move

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