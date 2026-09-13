Red Sox Announce Sudden Jarren Duran Decision Before Royals Game

The Boston Red Sox found themselves in a weather delay Sunday as they waited to face the Kansas City Royals in the rubber game of a three-game weekend series.

As they waited for the game to get underway, the Red Sox made a sudden announcement on one of their most popular, but controversial players.

Jarren Duran will start Boston’s series finale against the Kansas City Royals on the bench, sidelined again against a left-handed starter.

The move fits a pattern that has trailed Duran through his roughest full big league season, and it lands just as his long-term future with the Red Sox grows shakier by the week.

Rain pushed first pitch back to 3:05 p.m. at Fenway Park, and interim manager Chad Tracy built a right-handed-leaning order against Royals left-hander Noah Cameron. Nate Eaton takes over in center field. Newly activated Willson Contreras slides in at first base and bats cleanup, reshuffling a lineup that had leaned on Duran in center the previous two nights.

Jarren Duran’s Lefty Problem Resurfaces Again

Duran sat out April 21 against Yankees lefty Luis Gil, June 28 against Yankees lefty Carlos Rodón following a brutal 3-for-37 stretch, and again on Sept. 8 against Angels lefty Reid Detmers — one night after he hit his 20th homer of the season. The Cameron matchup follows Tracy’s previous strategic approach to Duran’s playing time.

Nonetheless, Duran has appeared in roughly 138 games and racked up close to 577 plate appearances, and Boston has turned to him in center with both Ceddanne Rafaela and Eli White remaining sidelined by their quad and foot injuries. The sits arrive only when a lefty starts and Duran is cold.

Duran has had a mostly chilly season, batting .205 with a .624 OPS and 160 strikeouts, a steep drop from the All-Star numbers he posted in 2024. FanGraphs pegs him around a 67 wRC+ this season, and his strikeout rate has climbed past 27 percent. September has offered no relief — Duran carried a .184 average into the series finale after a brief power spike earlier in the month.

Boston Red Sox Duran Outlook Grows Cloudier

Boston kept Duran despite widespread speculation that he would be traded at the July 31 deadline. The front office was reportedly open to moving him. That decision looks increasingly like a bridge to an offseason exit rather than a long-term commitment.

MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand recently named Duran among his top offseason trade candidates.

“Boston will have to settle on a lesser return if it trades Duran, but with Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu on the roster, Duran doesn’t have a clear-cut role if that trio is healthy,” Feinsand wrote in his report for MLB.com. “When it comes to change-of-scenery candidates, Duran may be the poster child of that group.”

Duran is making $7.7 million in his second year of arbitration and remains under club control through 2028, which keeps his trade value from bottoming out completely. Speed, defense and pop still interest teams needing a left-handed bat, and MLB.com’s Ian Browne has noted Duran’s dynamic skill set could make him a fit in a package deal this winter if it upgrades another spot on the roster.