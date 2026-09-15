Why Is Roman Anthony Playing Left Today? Red Sox Have a Good Reason

The Boston Red Sox are coming off back-to-back wins to take a three-game series from the Kansas City Royals.

After a day off Monday, the Red Sox are now in Texas to take on the Rangers, a team just one game out of the lead in its division, the American League West.

Before taking on the Rangers, the Red Sox announced a lineup move with their young star Roman Anthony.

The 22-year-old Anthony is back in left field, not the less stressful designated hitter spot, when the Red Sox open their series against the Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mickey Gasper slides into the DH spot instead, with Jarren Duran in center, confirmed by The Boston Globe Red Sox reporter Tim Healey ahead of Tuesday’s lineup card.

The alignment has become the season’s rhythm. Anthony has DH’d 21 times, played left field 20 times and logged three appearances in right through the first 44 games he has played in this injury-interrupted season, a split Boston has leaned on since he returned from a nearly four-month absence with a right-hand injury. Masataka Yoshida remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, which opens the DH chair for Gasper, a versatile bat hitting .265/.373/.488 with nine home runs in 57 games this season who has also filled in at first base and catcher when needed.

BOSTON RED SOX STARTING LINEUP SP: Patrick Sandoval (LHP) • 1-5, 4.58 ERA September 15, 2026 • Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX • 8:05 PM ET • Red Sox at Rangers # Player Pos AVG SLG 1 Roman Anthony LF .241 .376 2 Mickey Gasper DH .265 .488 3 Adley Rutschman C .239 .423 4 Willson Contreras 1B .277 .517 5 Wilyer Abreu RF .257 .466 6 Trevor Story SS .239 .344 7 Jarren Duran CF .205 .362 8 Caleb Durbin 3B .250 .386 9 Nick Sogard 2B .263 .402 Lineups confirmed. Season stats shown (AVG / SLG). Umpire: Ben May • Weather: 98°, Wind 11 mph • O/U: 8 Runs • Line: BOS +109 / TEX -131.

Roman Anthony’s Defense in Left Field

The sample stays small, and the metrics are mixed rather than glowing. Anthony has racked up five Defensive Runs Saved in left field this year, according to FanGraphs’ left field fielding metrics, a number that looks sharp until it’s stacked against two errors on 33 total chances there. Statcast tells a cooler story. Anthony sits at minus-1 Outs Above Average in left through 30 tracked attempts, converting 83% of them against an 85% expected success rate, according to Statcast’s outs above average tracking. Baseball-Reference lands in between, crediting him a .939 fielding percentage in left and five defensive runs above average over 160.1 innings, according to Baseball-Reference’s total zone fielding data. None of it makes Anthony a defensive liability. It also doesn’t make him a plus glove — an average left fielder still learning the position, arm and range included.

Roman Anthony’s Bat Away From Designated Hitter

At the plate, Anthony has cooled from the .292 average and .859 OPS that made him last year’s runner-up for AL Rookie of the Year. His 2026 line sits at .241/.342/.376 with four home runs, and his expected weighted on-base average of .349 outpaces his actual mark of .321, a gap tied largely to a hard-hit rate that’s dropped from 60.3% a year ago to 48.7% now. He went just 4-for-13 over his last three games against Kansas City, connecting on a go-ahead single Sunday, according to Reuters.

Splitting his production by role tells a real, if modest, story. Playing the outfield this year, Anthony has hit .241 with a .351 on-base percentage but just a .265 slugging mark, according to CBS Sports’ role-based batting splits.

As the DH, his average dips to .233, but his slugging jumps to .442, with more of his extra-base pop showing up when hitting is his only job. Splits tracked by FanGraphs’ position-based batting split data echo the pattern of steadier on-base skills in left field, more thump at DH. There’s no obvious drag on his batting average. But his power shows up more when he doesn’t play the outfield.

None of this settles the long-term question of where Anthony ultimately fits best. The sample from this injury-shortened season remains too thin to draw firm conclusions about his defensive ceiling or whether the DH-outfield rotation helps or hurts his overall production. For now, the Red Sox keep threading the needle, running him out in left against the Rangers and trusting the bat to show up wherever he stands.