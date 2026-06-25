Chicago Cubs Make Matthew Boyd Decision Before Mets Game

The Chicago Cubs welcome back Matthew Boyd from injury. The team announced that the left-hander has been officially activated from the 15-day injured list. To make room on the roster, the Cubs have designated Gavin Hollowell for assignment.

Boyd, 35, will start the series finale against the New York Mets. Freddy Peralta, a pitcher who may be on the Cubs’ wishlist at the trade deadline, starts for the Mets.

The Cubs will go for the sweep and try to get to seven games over .500. Their last four-game sweep of the Mets came at Citi Field in 2018.

First pitch is set for 7:10 pm ET.

Cubs Activate LHP Matthew Boyd from Injured List vs. Mets

Matthew Boyd suffered a torn right meniscus on May 6 and underwent surgery to trim the damaged tissue. He was originally set to come off the injured list earlier in the month, but developed shoulder soreness. That shoulder problem ultimately delayed his return for another two weeks.

Overall, it ended up being about a seven-week absence for Boyd. The Cubs have desperately needed to get capable starters in their rotation. The left-hander has an unsightly 6.00 ERA in 24 innings, but has an otherwise strong 31 strikeouts to six walks.

While Boyd was out, the Cubs have had quite the roller coaster. He went down during the team’s second 10-game winning streak of the year. They followed that streak with a 10-game losing streak. The team has since stabilized, fighting their way back into postseason contention.

Injuries to the rotation played a role in the losing streak, though less so than the team’s offensive slump. Since his last start on May 3, the Cubs have lost Edward Cabrera (hamstring), Jameson Taillon (hamstring), and Ben Brown (neck) to injuries. It was Boyd’s injury that put Brown back in the rotation.

Cubs Rotation Situation Following Matthew Boyd’s Return

Boyd’s return couldn’t come at a moment too soon. The Cubs bounced back from a rough slide in May to get back into Wild Card contention. They enter play on June 25 holding a Wild Card spot with a 43-37 record.

Their rotation depth has been crushed by injuries this season. Four of their starting five pitchers for Opening Day have spent time on the injured list. It got to the point where the club swung a deal for struggling Mets left-hander David Peterson.

Peterson is more of a band-aid option, as the Cubs have struggled to field a healthy starting five for the past two months. Cade Horton is done for the year and Justin Steele won’t make another start in 2026. They’re in a holding pattern with Edward Cabrera, Jameson Taillon, and Ben Brown.

It’s unlikely when the Cubs will get any of their injured starters back. Brown, Cabrera, and Taillon will be sidelined past at least the All-Star break. With a postseason spot on the line, Chicago can’t afford to stand pat at the deadline. They should be aggressive suitors in the rotation market.

With the left-hander’s activation, the Cubs rotation is now Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, Colin Rea, Javier Assad, and David Peterson. This will likely have to hold until they can make a more substantial addition to the rotation ahead of the August 3 trade deadline.