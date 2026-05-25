MLB World Reacts to Chicago Cubs Nine-Game Losing Streak After Pirates Game

The Chicago Cubs went from the hottest team in baseball to one of the coldest in the span of just 15 games.

On Monday, May 25, the Cubs lost 2-1 to divisional rival Pittsburgh Pirates, marking their ninth straight loss.

At the start of last week, the Cubs were heading into a homestand with 15 straight home wins. But after back-to-back series sweeps, the Cubs’ winning streak quickly came to a close. The losses have seemed to follow them on the road, as their offense could not get things going in Game 1 against the Pirates.

Social Media Reactions to the Chicago Cubs Ninth Straight Loss

Here’s what fans are saying social media:

@JesseRogersESPN: The Cubs tie their longest losing skid since 2022 — when they were just starting a rebuild — dropping their 9th in a row, 2-1 to Pittsburgh. They are 35 for 184 (.190) with runners in scoring position this month which ranks 29th in MLB (only had 2 chances today).

@Marcus Leshock: “What if the Cubs never lose another game?” – Me, two weeks ago. “What if the Cubs never win another game?” – Me, today. Weird season.

@Brendan Miller: Two 10-game winning streaks and now facing a 10-game losing streak tomorrow before June. This is unbelievable.

@stressedcubsfan: Ian Happ comes back and the offense immediately dies.

@Ben Felds: Cubs suck.

@Secad0ra: I haven’t been a fan of #CraigCounsell since they signed him. I felt that David Ross could have grown on the job and become a great manager. I don’t see what Counsell does that warrants his massive contract. Questionable decisions. No fire. No passion. It’s not working.

@S_Oakland_Pgh: Haven’t won since before PCA went off on the White Sox fan.

@oneonefiveUSA: Southside Slump Buster, eh, what do yo say PCA?

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Cubs’ Manager Craig Counsell Comments on Cubs Lack of Offense

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell, spoke to the media following their loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates touching on how offensively, the Cubs are too equipped to be this inconsistent.

“We’ve gotta play better, we gotta swing the bats better, we gotta pitch better … and as a coaching staff we gotta figure out a way to get the players there,” Counsell stated. “Offensively, we are equipped to be much more consistent than this.”

These nine losses in a row, marks the longest in Counsell’s managerial career.

The Cubs’ superstar players have been absent at the plate. Pete Crow-Armstrong has been making headlines for everything except his ability to swing the bat. Talking back to fans, getting fined, and making ‘little league’ errors in the outfield.

On May 17, Crow-Armstrong was seen making a vulgar comment to a female Chicago White Sox fan. He was later fined $5k for the interaction with the fan.

Following his ‘altercation,’ PCA is slashing .136/.286/.273 with eight strikeouts.

Cubs outfielder Ian Happ, sat in back-to-back games for some mental rest following his recent slump. He returned to today’s lineup going 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson, is slashing .186/.285/.343 this season.

The Cubs look to end their losing streak tomorrow at 5:40 P.M. CST in Game 2 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

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