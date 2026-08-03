Chicago Cubs Trade Rumors: Kevin Gausman Acquisition, Casey Mize Chances, What’s Next?

It’s officially Major League Baseball trade deadline day, and the rumors/reports/and trade news is swirling across the league.

For the Chicago Cubs, adding pitching help is the main priority. Chicago has one of the best offenses in MLB, and could be a pair of starters away from being a real World Series contender, if they aren’t already.

Starting pitchers are starting to drop like flies in the trade market, as the likes of Jose Soriano, Tarik Skubal, Freddy Peralta, and Luis Castillo have already been dealt.

Luckily for the Cubs, they did get a piece of the pie by landing starter Kevin Gausman from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Let’s get into all the latest rumors surrounding the team, and what could be next.

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Chicago Cubs Acquire Kevin Gausman From Blue Jays

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on Sunday evening):

“The Chicago Cubs are acquiring right-hander Kevin Gausman in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, a source tells to ESPN. The Cubs have sought a playoff-caliber starting pitcher all deadline, and now they’ve landed one. First on the news was @Ken_Rosenthal and @MitchBannon”

Kevin Gausman is a huge acquisition for the Chicago Cubs, and one that could pay dividends in both the NL Central race and the Cubs’ NL Pennant aspirations.

Gausman’s 2026 stats: 23 starts, 4.38 ERA, 127 SO over 127.1 IP, WHIP: 1.288.

He’s tied to a five-year, $110 million deal that is set to run out after this season.

As solid as a trade it is, the Cubs still need to do more.

Casey Mize Chances

It could be an ultimate bidding war between the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves for Casey Mize.

After the Detroit Tigers traded away Tarik Skubal, the expectation was thought to be that a massive fire sale was inbound, but Detroit may be having second thoughts due to the fact the Tigers are just 2.5 games out of playoff positioning.

With that being said, the Cubs need to offer the Tigers a deal that they can’t deny in hopes of acquiring Casey Mize, who is probably the best available starting pitcher on the market right now.

Remember, Casey Mize is a rental addition, so his services may only be welcomed for two months.

Casey Mize’s 2026 stats: 2.70 ERA, 85 SO (86.2 IP), WHIP: 0.992.

What’s Next for Chicago Cubs?

Acquiring Kevin Gausman is a good start for the Chicago Cubs, but more moves should be in store throughout this afternoon.

Two other starters that the Cubs could target (aside from Casey Mize) include Reid Detmers and Emerson Hancock. Hancock feels more likely to be moved than Detmers at this moment.

Another name (given the Giants’ presumed firesale) to watch for is Robbie Ray.

Again, the Cubs have one of the best offenses in all of MLB, and changes regarding the pitching staff are thought to be on the horizon.

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