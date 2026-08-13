Why is the White Sox-Reds Game Time Changed Today? When Will it Start?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 24: The tarp is pulled over the diamond during a rain delay before a game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on June 24, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
The first pitch time of Thursday afternoon’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Cincinnati Reds at Rate Field in Chicago has been changed to 12:10 p.m. CDT due to approaching weather.
The game was originally scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. CDT.
Chicago White Sox-Cincinnati Reds Game Start Time Changed to 12:10 p.m. CDT
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 27: Chicago White Sox mascot Southpaw helps pull the tarp during a rain delay before the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on April 27, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
Meteorologist Kevin Roth wrote on X: “White Sox have moved the start time up an hour. I still think it rains in-game, but my read here is that this is a commitment to try to play it wet. My guess is they’ll be successful in getting a game in, though they’ll likely be soaked by late-game. Pitchers are not “safe”, but I think it probably works out ok for SP’s now with the new start time.”
If there ends up being a delay, this post will be updated with the latest information.
Chicago White Sox Lineup Today
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 09: Manager Will Venable #1 of the Chicago White Sox looks on against the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field on August 09, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JULY 21: Manager Terry Francona #77 of the Cincinnati Reds reacts before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 21, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 09: Davis Martin #65 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Rate Field on August 09, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Davis Martin is slated to start for the White Sox today.
The 29-year-old right-hander is 9-6 with a 4.17 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 108 strikeouts in 123 innings across 23 starts this year.
Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher Today
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – AUGUST 01: Andrew Abbott #41 of the Cincinnati Reds throws a pitch during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on August 01, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Andrew Abbott is slated to start for the Reds today.
The 27-year-old left-hander is 6-7 with a 3.92 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 99 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings across 24 starts this season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Why is the White Sox-Reds Game Time Changed Today? When Will it Start?