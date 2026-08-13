Why is the White Sox-Reds Game Time Changed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch time of Thursday afternoon’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Cincinnati Reds at Rate Field in Chicago has been changed to 12:10 p.m. CDT due to approaching weather.

The game was originally scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. CDT.

The Chicago White Sox wrote on X: “The start time of today’s game is being moved to 12:10 p.m. CT due to approaching weather.”

Chicago White Sox-Cincinnati Reds Game Start Time Changed to 12:10 p.m. CDT

Hopefully this means the game will avoid a delay.

According to Weather.com, rain showers are expected to begin in Chicago at roughly 3:00 p.m.

Meteorologist Kevin Roth wrote on X: “White Sox have moved the start time up an hour. I still think it rains in-game, but my read here is that this is a commitment to try to play it wet. My guess is they’ll be successful in getting a game in, though they’ll likely be soaked by late-game. Pitchers are not “safe”, but I think it probably works out ok for SP’s now with the new start time.”

If there ends up being a delay, this post will be updated with the latest information.

Chicago White Sox Lineup Today

Cincinnati Reds Lineup Today

Chicago White Sox Starting Pitcher Today

Davis Martin is slated to start for the White Sox today.

The 29-year-old right-hander is 9-6 with a 4.17 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 108 strikeouts in 123 innings across 23 starts this year.

Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher Today

Andrew Abbott is slated to start for the Reds today.

The 27-year-old left-hander is 6-7 with a 3.92 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 99 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings across 24 starts this season.