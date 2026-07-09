Detroit Tigers Announce Dillon Dingler Status Before Athletics Game

As the Detroit Tigers wrap up their series with the Athletics this week (at home), it’s hard not to bring up the injury scare to catcher Dillon Dingler in Wednesday’s contest.

Detroit is going for the sweep over the Athletics on Thursday, but before the game, the Tigers announced their lineup, which reveals Dillon Dingler’s status for Thursday’s game.

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Dillon Dingler OUT of Tigers Lineup for Athletics Series Finale

For the series finale against the Athletics, Dillon Dingler is not in the lineup. Also before the A’s game, Detroit announced a pair of roster moves, which included DFA’ing Jahmai Jones, and recalling Eduardo Valencia in a corresponding move.

Courtesy of @UnderdogMLB, here is the Tigers’ 7/9 lineup:

Tigers 7/9: “K. McGonigle 3B M. Vierling RF S. Torkelson 1B R. Greene LF H. Lee 2B K. Carpenter DH Z. McKinstry SS J. Rogers C J. Outman CF F. Valdez SP”

As you can see, Dingler is not in the lineup, and instead, Jake Rogers will get the start behind the plate to form a battery with Framber Valdez. Kevin McGonigle is back to his normal spot in the order, and Matt Vierling and Spencer Torkelson are higher up in the order with southpaw Jose Suarez going for the A’s.

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Dillon Dingler’s All-Star Campaign Thus Far

Well, the hope for the Tigers and Dillon Dinger is that he does not have to miss too much time after taking a ball off his hand in Wednesday’s win.

Dingler’s X-rays came back negative, but he’s going for further testing to see an IL stint is needed.

Dillon Dingler was one of 3 Tigers named to the MLB All-Star team, and his stats certainly back up his great first half of the 2026 season.

Over 318 at-bats, Dingler is batting .264 with 19 home runs, 60 RBI, and an OPS+ of 129. He’s arguably been the best-hitting catcher in MLB this season.

It’s just Dingler’s third season in Major League Baseball, and he could be a worthy contract extension candidate here shortly for Detroit.

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