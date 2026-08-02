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Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Change Before Athletics Game

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Detroit Tigers v Athletics
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SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 31: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers trots around the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Athletics in the top of the third inning at Sutter Health Park on July 31, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are dominating MLB headlines this fine Sunday afternoon with the massive news breaking late last night that Tarik Skubal has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It could be a massive fire sale inbound for the Tigers, who also have trade assets like Casey Mize, Gleyber Torres, and Kenley Jansen. While trading away Skubal may sort of signal the Tigers packing this season in, the MLB schedule must roll along, and the Tigers are currently taking on the Athletics in a 3-game weekend set.

Before the series finale on Sunday, the Tigers announced a notable Kevin McGonigle change in their lineup.

More MLB on Heavy: MLB World Reacts to Shocking Tarik Skubal to Los Angeles Dodgers Trade News

Kevin McGonigle Batting Third on Sunday

Detroit Tigers v Athletics

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 31: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers hits a sacrifice fly scoring Spencer Torkelson #20 against the Athletics in the top of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on July 31, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

It’s a rare start for Kevin McGonigle batting third for the Tigers. He is usually either the leadoff hitter or the 2-hole man.

Here is the full Detroit Tigers lineup for 8/2, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB: 

Tigers 8/2: “G. Torres 2B D. Dingler DH K. McGonigle SS E. Valencia C S. Torkelson 1B H. Lee 3B M. Clark CF B. Malgeri LF Z. McKinstry RF K. Montero SP”
https://twitter.com/UnderdogMLB/status/2083961081219723661
Some notables from the lineup drop include Gleyber Torres batting leadoff and Dillon Dingler taking over the two-hole. Max Clark made his MLB debut on Friday and is off to a good start over his first two MLB games.
More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Face Major Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before MLB Trade Deadline

More on Kevin McGonigle’s Rookie Campaign

Baltimore Orioles v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 28: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after reaching second base against the Baltimore Orioles during the bottom of the second inning at Comerica Park on July 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Kevin McGonigle is likely headed towards winning the American League Rookie of the Year honors for the fantastic season he’s having.

McGonigle, still just 21, is batting .290 this season over 407 at-bats with 118 hits, 70 runs scored, 41 RBI, an OPS+ of 130, and an AL-leading 5.6 bWAR.

He’s also added 20 doubles, 3 triples, 11 home runs, and a strong defensive presence in the infield. It shouldn’t be far-fetched to say he will likely receive some MVP votes.

More MLB on Heavy: Houston Astros Predicted to Trade for Red Sox Outfielder Jarren Duran

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Change Before Athletics Game

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