Detroit Tigers Reveal Dillon Dingler Change Before Angels Game

The Detroit Tigers, after already picking up the series win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday afternoon, are going for the sweep over the Halos on Sunday afternoon. It’s a good start to the back half of the Tigers’ season, and if they want to secure an AL Wild Card spot (or get closer to first place in the AL Central), Detroit will have to take care of business against struggling teams like the Angels.

Against the Angels on Sunday, the Tigers are sending Casey Mize to the mound for the series finale, and Detroit’s offense will attempt to muster some runs against starter Ryan Johnson.

Before the series finale, the Tigers revealed their lineup, which features a Dillon Dingler change.

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Dillon Dingler @ DH on Sunday Afternoon

Dillon Dingler has been one of the most important pieces to the Detroit Tigers lineup this season, and after dodging an injury scare a few weeks ago when a foul tip ricocheted off his hand, manager AJ Hinch is being careful with Dingler, which includes giving him some days off behind the plate.

On Sunday, Dingler will be the designated hitter.

Courtesy of @UnderdogMLB, here is the Tigers lineup for 7/19:

Tigers 7/19: “K. McGonigle SS D. Dingler DH C. Keith 3B R. Greene LF S. Torkelson 1B K. Carpenter RF H. Lee 2B J. Outman CF J. Rogers C C. Mize SP”

Some notables from the lineup drop include Jake Rogers batting ninth and forming a battery with Casey Mize, and in a non-surprising series of decisions, AJ Hinch is employing several left-handed hitters in the order, as the Angels are sending a right-handed starter to the mound.

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Dillon Dingler’s All-Star Campaign This Season

Dillon Dingler was named to the American League All-Star team this season, and it’s a very well-deserved recognition for the emerging star.

Across 89 games and 330 at-bats, Dingler has amassed a 3.0 bWAR with a batting average of .263, 19 home runs, 20 doubles, and an OPS+ of 128.

For a catcher in MLB, those are some of the best marks from the position group across the sport.

If the Tigers are to vouch for a spot in the MLB playoffs, Dingler’s offense will be a big part of it, and it’s smart on behalf of AJ Hinch to allow Dingler to rest his legs at times.

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