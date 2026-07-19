Hi, Subscriber

Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Decision Before Angels Series Finale

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
New York Yankees v Detroit Tigers
Getty
DETROIT, MI - JUNE 24: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers singles against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning at Comerica Park on June 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers have gotten off to an ideal start to the back half of their season by picking up a series win over the Los Angeles Angels. Detroit is going for the sweep over the Angels on Sunday afternoon and will be sending co-ace Casey Mize (4-6, 2.79 ERA, 77 SO) to the mound. The Tigers’ offense will look to keep the bats alive against Angels’ starter Ryan Johnson.

Before the series finale between the Tigers and Angels, Detroit revealed its lineup, which features rookie phenom Kevin McGonigle in his usual spot in the batting order.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Bring Back 2-Year MLB Pitcher During Yankees Series

Kevin McGonigle Batting Leadoff for Series Finale

GettyDETROIT, MI – JUNE 7: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers is hugged by manager A.J. Hinch #14 after hitting a two run walk-off single to beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 at Comerica Park on June 7, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

After getting a rare start batting second in the Tigers’ order on Friday, Kevin McGonigle will bat leadoff (his usual spot) on Sunday afternoon.

Courtesy of @UnderdogMLB, here is the Tigers lineup for 7/19:

Tigers 7/19: “K. McGonigle SS D. Dingler DH C. Keith 3B R. Greene LF S. Torkelson 1B K. Carpenter RF H. Lee 2B J. Outman CF J. Rogers C C. Mize SP”

Some notables from the lineup drop: Dillon Dingler is not catching to form a batter with Casey Mize. Instead, it will be Jake Rogers getting the start behind the dish. Against the right-handed starter, AJ Hinch is opting to pack the order with lefties.

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Decision Before Angels Series Finale

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x