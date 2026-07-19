Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Decision Before Angels Series Finale

The Detroit Tigers have gotten off to an ideal start to the back half of their season by picking up a series win over the Los Angeles Angels. Detroit is going for the sweep over the Angels on Sunday afternoon and will be sending co-ace Casey Mize (4-6, 2.79 ERA, 77 SO) to the mound. The Tigers’ offense will look to keep the bats alive against Angels’ starter Ryan Johnson.

Before the series finale between the Tigers and Angels, Detroit revealed its lineup, which features rookie phenom Kevin McGonigle in his usual spot in the batting order.

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Kevin McGonigle Batting Leadoff for Series Finale

After getting a rare start batting second in the Tigers’ order on Friday, Kevin McGonigle will bat leadoff (his usual spot) on Sunday afternoon.

Courtesy of @UnderdogMLB, here is the Tigers lineup for 7/19:

Tigers 7/19: “K. McGonigle SS D. Dingler DH C. Keith 3B R. Greene LF S. Torkelson 1B K. Carpenter RF H. Lee 2B J. Outman CF J. Rogers C C. Mize SP”

Some notables from the lineup drop: Dillon Dingler is not catching to form a batter with Casey Mize. Instead, it will be Jake Rogers getting the start behind the dish. Against the right-handed starter, AJ Hinch is opting to pack the order with lefties.