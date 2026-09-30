Houston Astros Announce Daulton Varsho News Amid Wild Card Series vs. White Sox

The Houston Astros lost 6-3 to the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series at Daikin Park on Tuesday.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. CDT on Wednesday. If the Astros win, there will be a Game 3 on Thursday. If the White Sox win, the Astros will be knocked out of the postseason.

Ahead of Game 2 of the Wild Card Series between Houston and Chicago, the Astros announced news regarding outfielder Daulton Varsho, who isn’t on the Wild Card roster.

Houston Astros Reveal Daulton Varsho Update Amid Wild Card Series Against Chicago White Sox

MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart wrote on X: OF Daulton Varsho underwent left arthroscopic wrist surgery yesterday, the club announced. This procedure will sideline him for the remainder of the 2026 season. He’s a free agent next year.

The Astros acquired Varsho from the Toronto Blue Jays over the summer. The outfielder will be a free agent this offseason.

Looking at Daulton Varsho

The Astros acquired Varsho for right-hander Spencer Arrighetti on Aug. 3.

Houston placed the outfielder on the IL on Sept. 24.

Varsho hit .171/.224/.311 with five home runs and 14 RBI over 41 games with Houston this syear.

He slashed .243/.307/.375 with seven home runs and 26 RBI over 99 games with Toronto in 2026.

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Varsho with the No. 68 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Wisconsisn-Milwaukee.

He is the son of former MLB player Gary Varsho.

The younger Varsho made his MLB debut with Arizona in 2020.

The Diamondbacks traded Varsho to the Blue Jays for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gabriel Moreno after the 2022 season.

Varsho has been known as a strong defensive outfielder throughout his career.

In his seven big-league seasons, Varsho has posted 18.6 bWAR and a .709 OPS with 111 home runs, 335 RBU and 65 stolen bases.