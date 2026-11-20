Taylor Trammell was once one of the top prospects in baseball, back when he was climbing through the Cincinnati Reds system.

These days, he’s a definite journeyman, and it looks like he’ll soon need another MLB home.

The Houston Astros had Trammell for the last two seasons, but they don’t appear to have him in the plans for 2027.

Astros Parting With Taylor Trammell

Trammell and the Astros are on the verge of a split.

Friday, Nov. 20 is the non-tender deadline in MLB, which means teams who don’t want to retain a player on their contract for next season can cut them loose into free agency (during their arbitration years).

The Athletic’s Chandler Rome reported this about Trammell 30 minutes before the deadline:

“The Astros are expected to non-tender outfielder Taylor Trammell before this afternoon’s 4 p.m. deadline, sources tell @TheAthletic. Houston could try to find a trade partner for Trammell within the next hour, but the expectation is he will be non-tendered.”

A trade partner would only be to get rid of Trammell for more than nothing.

Either way, though, it seems Trammell is ticketed for a new uniform.

Taylor Trammel Stats

Trammell spent each of the last two seasons with the Astros.

In 2025, he played in 52 games and batted .197 with seven doubles and three home runs.

This season, Trammell upped it to 99 games but still struggled. He had a .192 batting average with 10 doubles, two triples and eight homers.

Trammell struck out 93 times in 99 games (and 289 plate appearances, so about a third of the time).

This was his fourth MLB stop after the Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. He had begun in the Reds’ system, then was traded twice in two years — first to San Diego, then to Seattle, where he made his debut.

Technically, nothing is stopping the Astros from eventually bringing him back, or one of the teams he already played for. But there’s a decent chance that, if Trammell plays in the big leagues again, it’ll be for a fifth team in his career.