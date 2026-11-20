MLB Trade Rumors are buzzing with 10 days left until a potential lockout hits. Tarik Skubal and the other big free agents have yet to sign, which shouldn’t raise any alarm bells for baseball fans…yet.

Now, onto the rumors…

For starters, there was one big trade on Thursday night. The Colorado Rockies acquired Luis Castillo and Davis Martin from the Chicago White Sox. Not sure what the White Sox are doing, but it appears that they believe Dustin May can replace the now-traded Castillo.

The Philadelphia Phillies don’t want to be left out of the action during this offseason. In fact, they are focusing on one target: Teruaki Sato.

One insider reveals that the Phillies are making Sato their top priority this offseason. It might have something to do with the 39 home runs he hit this past season in the NPB. It might not be the highest home run total in the history of the game, but as Kazuma Okamoto of the Toronto Blue Jays proved last year, these NPB players can adjust well to MLB, under the right conditions.

The latest on Skubal is a few different things. For starters, the Blue Jays are very much still interested in him.

Getting to work with pitching coach Pete Walker and sharing starts with Dylan Cease to create a formidable 1-2 punch were the biggest selling points to Skubal. Some believe the floor of Toronto’s offer to Skubal is $325 million.

Not to be outdone, but don’t count the San Diego Padres out of the running for Skubal. In fact, they could make a huge push for Skubal. A.J. Preller is an ultra aggressive GM and the new ownership is committed to letting Preller do his thing. It makes sense for them to put all of their chips in on Skubal, as they are losing Michael King, Casey Mize, Robbie Ray, and Nick Pivetta to free agency.

But don’t keep your eye off of the pesky Los Angeles Dodgers, who always sneak into these conversations. They weren’t the most talked about teams when it came to Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz last offseason, and then they walked away with both players.

MLB Trade Rumors: Best Free Agents Available

Here are the top free agents available following the November GM meetings.

Tarik Skubal, Starting Pitcher. Skubal is the belle of this year’s free agency ball. He is looking for a long-term deal in the $350-$500 million range. He will be worth every penny for the team that lands him. The Mets, Blue Jays, Cubs, and Dodgers are the frontrunners here.

Freddy Peralta, Starting Pitcher. Peralta rebuilt his value with the Rays following a trade from the Mets at the MLB Trade Deadline. He pulled off a fantastic postseason and will be one of the top free agents to watch in the coming days.

Teruaki Sato, 3B. Sato is one of the imports posted from NPB. He should be a middle of the order bat for whichever team signs him. He will likely land a deal similar to Alex Bregman or Matt Chapman, with the Yankees and Red Sox leading the way here.

Randy Arozarena, LF. The 32-year-old enjoyed a career season, but after rejecting the Seattle Mariners qualifying offer he will likely join a new team this offseason. He consistently hits 20+ home runs, can steal bases, and doesn’t walk or get struck out a lot.

Seiya Suzuki, RF. Suzuki is a great combination of offense and defense. He can hit home runs, play great defense, and hit for average. What’s not to like?

Adrian Morejon, Relief Pitcher. Morejon is the top relief pitcher in this year’s free agency class. The southpaw rejected the Padres qualifying offer and has no shortage of suitors. He has played set-up man to Mason Miller recently, but could get a shot as a closer for his new team, depending on where he lands.

Brandon Lowe, 2B. If you are looking for a power hitter, look no further than Brandon Lowe. He can hit home runs, knocking over 30 this past year. He upped his defensive game in 2026, but health has always been an issue for him.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B. Chisholm is 29 years old but has yet to fully reach his potential as an MLB player. With that in mind, he may earn a shorter-term deal to build up his worth and secure a long-term pact after that. He has expressed a desire to play multiple positions, which could very much work to his advantage.

Other Notable Free Agents Available

Here is a list of free agents who might not command the highest salaries but will more than likely have a big impact on the team that they sign with.

Ty France, Infielder.

Kevin Gausman, Starting Pitcher.

Nick Martinez, Reliever.

Casey Mize, Starting Pitcher.

Tyler Stephenson, Catcher.

Shota Imanaga, Starting Pitcher.

Foster Griffin, Starting Pitcher.

Mauricio Dubon, Utility Player.

Ian Happ, Outfielder.

Luis Arraez, 2B & 1B.

Daulton Varsho, CF.

J.P. Crawford, Shortstop.

David Peterson, Starting Pitcher.

Tyler Mahle, Starting Pitcher.

Gleyber Torres, 2B.

MLB Trade Rumors: Every MLB Team’s Current Payroll & Biggest Need

Here are the tax payrolls and biggest needs for every MLB team.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Tax Payroll: $184,593,376

Biggest Needs: Left-handed batters and bullpen.

Atlanta Braves

Tax Payroll: $230,700,000

Biggest Needs: Bullpen help and a starting pitcher.

Oakland Athletics

Tax Payroll: $118,692,856

Biggest Needs: Starting pitching, bullpen pitchers, lots of pitchers.

Baltimore Orioles

Tax Payroll: $159,891,666

Biggest Needs: Upgrade in the outfield.

Boston Red Sox

Tax Payroll: $249,467,551

Biggest Needs: Offense.

Chicago Cubs

Tax Payroll: $168,724,047

Biggest Needs: Starting pitching.

Chicago White Sox

Tax Payroll: $125,886,666

Biggest Needs: Starting pitchers, outfielders, and relief pitchers.

Cincinnati Reds

Tax Payroll: $108,075,745

Biggest Needs: Pitching to improve their team ERA.

Cleveland Guardians

Tax Payroll: $106,641,666

Biggest Needs: Starting pitcher and a boost to their bullpen.

Colorado Rockies

Tax Payroll: $110,313,095

Biggest Needs: Lots of pitchers.

Detroit Tigers

Tax Payroll: $184,214,772

Biggest Needs: At least one starting pitcher and several bullpen additions.

Houston Astros

Tax Payroll: $211,484,994

Biggest Needs: Starting pitcher, relief pitching, upgrade to their outfield.

Kansas City Royals

Tax Payroll: $150,885,858

Biggest Needs: Several bullpen arms & right-handed hitter (preferably a center-fielder).

Los Angeles Angels

Tax Payroll: $117,333,333

Biggest Needs: A couple bullpen upgrades, a center fielder, and left-handed batters.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Tax Payroll: $384,757,413

Biggest Needs: Bullpen depth and young players.

Miami Marlins

Tax Payroll: $87,566,666

Biggest Needs: Offense.

Milwaukee Brewers

Tax Payroll: $125,958,987

Biggest Needs: A couple of starting pitchers.

Minnesota Twins

Tax Payroll: $141,118,358

Biggest Needs: Offensive additions and a couple of bullpen arms.

New York Mets

Tax Payroll: $280,676,397

Biggest Needs: Starting pitchers and bullpen upgrades.

New York Yankees

Tax Payroll: $296,871,700

Biggest Needs: Bullpen upgrades.

Philadelphia Phillies

Tax Payroll: $293,253,770

Biggest Needs: Outfielders.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Tax Payroll: $132,835,972

Biggest Needs: Better defensive players & pitching depth.

San Diego Padres

Tax Payroll: $214,728,678

Biggest Needs: Starting pitchers.

San Francisco Giants

Tax Payroll: $179,469,352

Biggest Needs: Pitchers.

Seattle Mariners

Tax Payroll: $175,183,333

Biggest Needs: High-leverage relievers and an impact right-handed batter (either a LF or 3B).

St. Louis Cardinals

Tax Payroll: $113,290,279

Biggest Needs: Bullpen arms, a starting pitcher (or two), and a left-handed hitting shortstop or third baseman.

Tampa Bay Rays

Tax Payroll: $104,066,666

Biggest Needs: One starting pitcher & a couple of bullpen arms.

Texas Rangers

Tax Payroll: $193,316,666

Biggest Needs: Offense and relievers.

Toronto Blue Jays

Tax Payroll: $227,577,571

Biggest Needs: Starting pitchers and offense.

Washington Nationals

Tax Payroll: $83,116,666

Biggest Needs: Starting pitchers and bullpen pitchers

MLB Trade Rumors: Big Free Agents Off the Board

Here is the list of every big free agent signed to an MLB team before the looming lockout.

Jake Bauers, 1B/OF. (SIGNS WITH RED SOX, 4 years, $58 million)

Dustin May, Starting Pitcher (SIGNS WITH WHITE SOX).

Evan Phillips, Relief Pitcher (SIGNS WITH BRAVES).

Sonny Gray, Starting Pitcher. (SIGNS WITH TWINS).