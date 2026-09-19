Los Angeles Dodgers Reveal Potential Andy Pages Return Date Before Giants Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be getting one of their All-Stars back from injury. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told Dodger Insider that Andy Pages will return when the club hosts the San Diego Padres.

It had been previously reported that Pages would return on the Dodgers’ final homestand of the 2026 season. This update gives a firmer timeline for when the 2026 All-Star will return to the lineup.

Pages has been a huge boost to the Dodgers’ lineup. The 25-year-old has slashed .272/.358/.458 with 21 home runs and a 119 wRC+ in 127 games this season. He also provides elite center field defense, rated at +18 Defensive Runs Saved and +9 Outs Above Average.

Dodgers Provide Andy Pages Return Timeline

Getty The Dodgers will welcome back All-Star center fielder Andy Pages when they start their home series against the Padres. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

With a return date set for Andy Pages, that means he’ll get roughly six games of action to prepare for the postseason. Ideally, the Dodgers center fielder can shake off a month’s worth of rust, since he won’t have the luxury of a rehab assignment.

Pages suffered a fracture of his left hand when he got hit by a 100 MPH fastball from the Pirates‘ Bubba Chandler. The club has turned to Alek Thomas and Tommy Edman in center field in his absence.

Edman is currently penciled in as the everyday center fielder after Thomas struggled in a short stint. The former Diamondback was later DFA’d, then outrighted to Triple-A after seven games in the lineup.

With Pages returning, the Dodgers have some tough lineup decisions. Edman will most likely return to the infield, bumping Alex Freeland off second base and off the roster. With Teoscar Hernandez on a hot streak, the club is unlikely to take him out of the lineup.

Dodgers Right Now

Getty The Dodgers clinched their fifth straight National League West division title this week. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

At 93-60, the Dodgers are currently up four games in the loss column over the Atlanta Braves, meaning they’re in great position to earn a bye for the Wild Card round.

They’ve already taken care of the first step by securing their fifth straight National League West division title. Now it’s just setting themselves up for the best chance to make a run in the postseason.

There are a lot of injuries the club needs to navigate. Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, and Edgardo Henriquez are the big ones to follow. Getting Ohtani back and healthy is going to be important if the Dodgers want to finish their three-peat bid.

Los Angeles will finish their 2026 season in California. They host the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres on their final homestand. Then they’ll finish out the year in San Francisco.

The Dodgers will send right-hander Tyler Glasnow for the series opener against the Giants. First pitch at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium is set for 7:15 p.m. PT, with the game being broadcast on Apple TV+.