Dodgers Announce Personal Freddie Freeman News Before Marlins Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers successfully extended their winning streak to eight games after defeating the Miami Marlins 6-2 last night.

Today, the Dodgers look to shrink their magic number to clinch the National League West to three games. Doing so with a less banged up Freddie Freeman back in the lineup.

Dodgers beat writer Bill Plunket says that Freeman’s knee injury was patellar tendinitis.

“Freddie Freeman is back in #Dodgers lineup,” Plunket wrote on X. “Says it was patellar tendinitis. Has had it before. Feels much better today.”

Before yesterday’s game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that he expected Freeman to back in the lineup during Saturday’s game. Roberts kept his promise, allowing Freeman to play baseball on a very special day.

It’s Freddie Freeman’s Birthday!

Freddie Freeman turns 37 years old today, September 12.

Los Angeles Dodgers reporter David Vassegh reported that Freeman will be back in the lineup on 37th birthday during warmups.

“Freddie Freeman will be in starting lineup tonight on his 37th birthday,” Vassegh wrote on X. “Freeman said he feels ‘night and day better’ today compared to how his right knee felt on Tuesday. #Dodgers.

The Dodgers made a Freeman birthday post on their Instagram story this afternoon.

“Freddie Freeman turns 37 today…4 extra base hits away from 1,000 in his career,” Vassegh also wrote on X. “Freeman would become only the 40th player in baseball history to achieve that.”

Freeman made his MLB debut on September 1, 2010 with the Atlanta Braves. After 16 seasons in the MLB, Freeman has had quite the career.

He’s a 10-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger, three-time World Series champion, a 2018 Gold Glove recipient, won the Hank Aaron award in 2020, won NL MVP in 2020, and received World Series MVP in 2024 with the Dodgers.

Freeman is slashing an impressive .299/.385/.507 with an .892 OPS. Freeman is approaching 3,000 in career hits with 2,587, and is only 13 home runs away from 400 in his career.

Dodgers Lineup vs. Marlins

Tyler Glasnow will be on the mound tonight against Miami Marlins pitcher Tyler Phillips.

Dodgers batting order:

Marlins batting order:

First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 P.M. PST.