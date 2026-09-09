Dodgers Provide Edwin Diaz, Roki Sasaki Update During Reds Series

As the Los Angeles Dodgers get ready for another game against the Cincinnati Reds, manager Dave Roberts gave updates on two injured pitchers. Per The Athletic‘s Katie Woo, the Dodgers could get Edwin Diaz and Roki Sasaki back soon.

Diaz (neck) is expected to pitch a back-to-back with Triple-A Oklahoma City in his rehab assignment. Sasaki (right middle finger) is also expected to return on the road trip.

It’s good news for the Dodgers, as they try to figure out their pitching staff for the postseason. There are a lot of moving parts behind every decision the organization makes, as they embark on their quest to complete the first three-peat since the New York Yankees in 2000.

Dodgers Provide Edwin Diaz Rehab Update Amid Rehab Assignment

The fact that Edwin Diaz is being asked to pitch back-to-back games means that the Dodgers still see an important role for him. Assuming those outings go well, he should be activated during their upcoming series against the Miami Marlins.

The 32-year-old signed a record-breaking deal for a reliever to lock down the ninth. That move hasn’t worked out well so far. Diaz has spent two separate stints on the injured list this season.

In 16 rough appearances, the Dodgers were forced to make changes. Diaz has a 11.57 ERA and has converted only seven of 11 save opportunities. Not only has he been unavailable, but he’s been ineffective as well.

Since his recent stint on the injured list, the club is turning to left-hander Tanner Scott for the ninth. The 2026 season has marked Scott’s redemption arc after brutally struggling as the closer the previous season.

That arrangement will likely continue when Diaz is activated from the injured list. But the final two weeks could be an opportunity to rebuild trust for when the Dodgers need him most.

Dodgers Provide Roki Sasaki Update

Roki Sasaki’s injury situation is a bit straightforward. The right-hander was added to the 15-day injured list after a blister popped on his right middle finger in his last start against the Atlanta Braves.

Sasaki threw a bullpen session at Dodger Stadium on September 7, per Dodgers Beat. The next step in his rehab will be to face hitters in a live batting practice session.

It’s unclear if the Dodgers will put Sasaki back in the rotation. He’s eligible to return from the injured list on September 11, when they start their East Coast road trip against the Miami Marlins.

The right-hander has been in the Dodgers’ rotation all season. He has a 4.60 ERA across 119.1 innings in 23 starts. But given the recent returns of Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, and Justin Wrobleski, they may decide to move the 24-year-old to the bullpen.

Sasaki pitched the 2025 postseason as a reliever. So this would not be a completely new experience for him.

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers enter this game against the Reds at 87-57. They’ll send left-hander Tarik Skubal to the mound to secure a series win.

Their magic number to clinch the National League West division is down to eight. However, they’re seeking a Wild Card round bye, which will impact their roster decisions.

The Dodgers carry a two-game lead over the Braves for that bye entering play on September 8. Atlanta holds the head-to-head tiebreaker after winning five of six from Los Angeles.

First pitch at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium is set for 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT.