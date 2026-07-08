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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Dalton Rushing Decision Before Rockies Game

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Seattle Mariners
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Enrique Hernández #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates his two run home run with Dalton Rushing #68 during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

There is one game left to be played to settle the NL West showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies. The rubber match for the 3-game series is set for Wednesday evening.

Before the Rockies series finale, the Dodgers released their lineup, and it features several changes, including a catching decision between Dalton Rushing and Eliezer Alfonso.

Dalton Rushing Gets Day Off on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing comes up big to walk it off against the Colorado Rockies amid recent scrutiny.

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 06: Dalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is doused with ice by Alex Call #12 following Rushing’s walk-off single in the 11th inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on July 06, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing is absent from the Dodgers lineup.

Courtesy of @UnderdogMLB, here is the full Dodgers lineup (for 7/8):

Dodgers 7/8: “S. Ohtani DH T. Edman 2B F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS M. Muncy 3B T. Hernández LF K. Tucker RF A. Call CF E. Alfonzo C R. Sasaki SP”

As you can see, Dalton Rushing is not catching, and other changes include Tommy Edman playing second, Alex Call patrolling center field (Andy Pages out), and Mookie Betts back in the cleanup spot (got the day off yesterday).

As for Rushing, the Dodgers’ backup catcher has played more like a starter in recent games with Will Smith down to injury.

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Dalton Rushing Decision Before Rockies Game

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