Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Dalton Rushing Decision Before Rockies Game

There is one game left to be played to settle the NL West showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies. The rubber match for the 3-game series is set for Wednesday evening.

Before the Rockies series finale, the Dodgers released their lineup, and it features several changes, including a catching decision between Dalton Rushing and Eliezer Alfonso.

Dalton Rushing Gets Day Off on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing is absent from the Dodgers lineup.

Courtesy of @UnderdogMLB, here is the full Dodgers lineup (for 7/8):

Dodgers 7/8: “S. Ohtani DH T. Edman 2B F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS M. Muncy 3B T. Hernández LF K. Tucker RF A. Call CF E. Alfonzo C R. Sasaki SP”

As you can see, Dalton Rushing is not catching, and other changes include Tommy Edman playing second, Alex Call patrolling center field (Andy Pages out), and Mookie Betts back in the cleanup spot (got the day off yesterday).

As for Rushing, the Dodgers’ backup catcher has played more like a starter in recent games with Will Smith down to injury.