Los Angeles Dodgers Reveal Mookie Betts Status Before Rockies Finale

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking on the Colorado Rockies this week in a 3-game series. With the series knotted at one game, LA is going for the series win (at home) on Wednesday evening.

Before the series finale, the Dodgers released their lineup, and it features several changes, notably with Mookie Betts, who actually got the day off on Tuesday.

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Mookie Betts Back in Dodgers Lineup

Several hours before the first pitch of the Rockies-Dodgers game, both teams released their lineups. Here is Los Angeles’s, per @UnderdogMLB:

Dodgers 7/8: “S. Ohtani DH T. Edman 2B F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS M. Muncy 3B T. Hernández LF K. Tucker RF A. Call CF E. Alfonzo C R. Sasaki SP”

Mookie Betts is back! Other notables from the lineup drop: Eliezer Alfonso is catching instead of Dalton Rushing, and Alex Call gets the nod in center, as Andy Pages is also out of the lineup. Roki Sasaki gets the start on the mound, and Tommy Edman is batting second.

Despite Tuesday’s loss, the Dodgers continue to have their way with NL West opponents and hold a commanding lead in the division. Unlike any other MLB team, Los Angeles has the luxury of interchanging its players whenever, without facing any consequences. It’s like every day another All-Star player gets the luxury of a day off, even if it may not ‘be needed’.

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Mookie Betts’ 2026 Season Thus Far

Los Angeles Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts has been such a genius with his lineup decisions over the years, but one recent one that has especially worked out well is moving Mookie Betts to pretty much full-time cleanup hitter.

After batting an oblique injury, Betts slumped a bit, but has now started to find much more consistency at the plate, which has propelled the Dodgers to the best record in MLB.

Over, Betts is batting .236 this season with 11 home runs, 29 RBI, and 53 hits in 225 at-bats.

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