Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Recently Released Phillies Pitcher Before Padres Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to play a three-game series with the San Diego Padres, which has big standings implications, as the Dodgers have just a 0.5-game lead in the National League West.

Before the Padres series began, the Dodgers made a signing of a recently released Phillies pitcher.

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Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Jonathan Hernández

According to Fabian Ardaya, the Dodgers have signed Jonathan Hernández. Ardaya wrote: “Source: Dodgers signed RHP Jonathan Hernández, who opted out of his Phillies deal yesterday. Another fresh arm for the bullpen shuffle.”

@PhilsTailgate wrote (on May 18): “The Phillies released the following players: RHP Jonathan Hernandez, RHP Lenny Torres Jr.”

“The Dodgers signed RHP Jonathan Hernández and optioned RHP Chayce McDermott . In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred RHP Ben Casparius to the 60-day injured list.”

Update: It’s also a major league deal for Hernandez.