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Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Recently Released Phillies Pitcher Before Padres Game

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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 02: Jonathan Hernández #72 of the Texas Rangers reacts after defeating the San Diego Padres at Globe Life Field on July 02, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to play a three-game series with the San Diego Padres, which has big standings implications, as the Dodgers have just a 0.5-game lead in the National League West.

Before the Padres series began, the Dodgers made a signing of a recently released Phillies pitcher.

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Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Jonathan Hernández

GettyCLEARWATER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Jonathan Hernandez #72 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day at BayCare Ballpark on February 19, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

According to Fabian Ardaya, the Dodgers have signed Jonathan Hernández. Ardaya wrote: “Source: Dodgers signed RHP Jonathan Hernández, who opted out of his Phillies deal yesterday. Another fresh arm for the bullpen shuffle.”

@PhilsTailgate wrote (on May 18):

“The Phillies released the following players: RHP Jonathan Hernandez, RHP Lenny Torres Jr.”
The Los Angeles Dodgers social team wrote (before the Padres game):
“The Dodgers signed RHP Jonathan Hernández and optioned RHP Chayce McDermott. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred RHP Ben Casparius to the 60-day injured list.”
Update: It’s also a major league deal for Hernandez.

Jonathan Hernández is a five-year MLB pitcher, but hasn’t appeared in MLB since 2024. The Dodgers have been hit hard with injuries over the last couple of weeks, so they are adding some organizational depth.

In other Dodgers news, the team has officially received $2.5 million to cover some of Eric Lauer’s salary, and there’s no more PTBL, so the deal is Eric Lauer (and a portion of his salary) for cash considerations.

Back to Hernandez, he made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers in 2019, and has 153 innings under his belt. In 2024, he pitched 43.1 innings with both the Rangers and Seattle Mariners. He posted a 5.40 ERA in 2024 and walked 28 batters.

For his career, Hernandez is 13-8 with a 4.29 ERA and a WHIP of 1.444 and 150 career strikeouts.

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What Does Signing Mean for Los Angeles?

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 27: Jonathan Hernandez #72 of the Texas Rangers reacts after giving a walk-off walk to Michael A. Taylor #2 of the Minnesota Twins in the 13th inning to end the game at Target Field on August 27, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Rangers 7-6 in 13 innings. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Los Angeles has endured some tough injuries to players like Jack Dreyer, Blake Snell, and Tyler Glasnow, but they have plenty of options still.

In 2026 with LeHigh Valley, Hernandez carried a 4.80 ERA in 15 innings. He showed a semi-high strikeout ability, which is likely why he’s still able to land opportunities with various MLB organizations.

Dodgers Right Now…

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 24: Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium on April 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fresh off a sweep of the Los Angeles Angels in the Freeway Series.

Now, this week, it’s a huge series with the San Diego Padres.

Los Angeles is 29-18, and is 14-8 on the road. It’s a road series against the Padres in Petco Park.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is getting the start for Los Angeles in the first game of the series.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Recently Released Phillies Pitcher Before Padres Game

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