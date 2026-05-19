Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Recently Released Phillies Pitcher Before Padres Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to play a three-game series with the San Diego Padres, which has big standings implications, as the Dodgers have just a 0.5-game lead in the National League West.
Before the Padres series began, the Dodgers made a signing of a recently released Phillies pitcher.
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Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Jonathan Hernández
According to Fabian Ardaya, the Dodgers have signed Jonathan Hernández. Ardaya wrote: “Source: Dodgers signed RHP Jonathan Hernández, who opted out of his Phillies deal yesterday. Another fresh arm for the bullpen shuffle.”
@PhilsTailgate wrote (on May 18):
Jonathan Hernández is a five-year MLB pitcher, but hasn’t appeared in MLB since 2024. The Dodgers have been hit hard with injuries over the last couple of weeks, so they are adding some organizational depth.
In other Dodgers news, the team has officially received $2.5 million to cover some of Eric Lauer’s salary, and there’s no more PTBL, so the deal is Eric Lauer (and a portion of his salary) for cash considerations.
Back to Hernandez, he made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers in 2019, and has 153 innings under his belt. In 2024, he pitched 43.1 innings with both the Rangers and Seattle Mariners. He posted a 5.40 ERA in 2024 and walked 28 batters.
For his career, Hernandez is 13-8 with a 4.29 ERA and a WHIP of 1.444 and 150 career strikeouts.
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What Does Signing Mean for Los Angeles?
Los Angeles has endured some tough injuries to players like Jack Dreyer, Blake Snell, and Tyler Glasnow, but they have plenty of options still.
In 2026 with LeHigh Valley, Hernandez carried a 4.80 ERA in 15 innings. He showed a semi-high strikeout ability, which is likely why he’s still able to land opportunities with various MLB organizations.
Dodgers Right Now…
The Los Angeles Dodgers are fresh off a sweep of the Los Angeles Angels in the Freeway Series.
Now, this week, it’s a huge series with the San Diego Padres.
Los Angeles is 29-18, and is 14-8 on the road. It’s a road series against the Padres in Petco Park.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto is getting the start for Los Angeles in the first game of the series.
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