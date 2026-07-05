Los Angeles Dodgers Reveal Shohei Ohtani Lineup Decision Before Padres Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going for a four-game sweep of the San Diego Padres on Sunday evening. LA has pretty much ripped the hearts out of the Padres in the first three games of the series, all in different fashions, but the Dodgers’ lead in the NL West has now ballooned to 14 games, and it’s the Diamondbacks who are now the second-place team in the division.

In Saturday’s contest, Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani was not in the lineup due to a back issue, but also because he pitched Friday night, so a good opportunity for Dave Roberts to get Shohei off his feet for a night.

On Sunday, the Dodgers released their lineup, and Shohei Ohtani is back in his usual spot.

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Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Back Hitting Leadoff vs. Padres

In Saturday’s win over the Padres, Shohei Ohtani did not play. Tommy Edman was the Dodgers leadoff man, but now that Ohtani is back, he takes over his usual duties of starting the game off for the Dodgers offense.

UnderdogMLB wrote (on 7/5):

Dodgers 7/5: “S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS T. Edman 3B T. Hernández LF M. Rojas 2B A. Call RF E. Alfonzo C E. Sheehan SP”

Update: Tommy Edman has been scratched from the lineup. Miguel Rojas will slide over to third base, and Alex Freeland will now play second and hit eighth.

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Shohei Ohtani This Season

As per usual, Shohei Ohtani has put his superstardom on display for this entire season.

Across 309 at-bats, Ohtani is batting .288 with 18 home runs, 50 RBI, 60 runs scored, and an OPS+ of 156. And those are just the hitting stats.

Ohtani is almost guaranteed to win his fourth straight MVP award, and he continues to improve his status as perhaps the greatest baseball player ever to live.

In the past five games, Ohtani has four hits, one home run, and three RBI. All things considered (missing one game and pitching in another), Ohtani has been relatively quiet in this Dodgers-Padres series.

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