Dodgers Make Pitching Trade Despite Slew of Injuries

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded left-handed relief pitcher Joe Jacques to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for cash considerations, according to Joel Sherman of The New York Post.

A 30-year-old from New Jersey, Jacques was originally selected in the 33rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has primarily pitched across various minor league levels during his career.

Jacques did have a solid 2022 campaign for the Pirates’ Double-A squad, going 4-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 27 strikeouts over 37 and 1/3 innings.

Jacques has only made 25 MLB appearances since 2023, most of which came with the Boston Red Sox in 2023. He recorded a 5.06 ERA, a 4.53 FIP, and 20 strikeouts to 10 walks over 26 and 2/3 innings.

A 6-foot-4, seven-year minor league veteran, Jacques is still looking for his breakthrough in the Majors. That felt like an unlikely scenario with Los Angeles, even with their slew of injuries. Since 2023, he has thrown just three innings in the Big Leagues.

After a one-game stint with the Arizona Diamondbacks to wrap up 2024, Jacques signed a contract with the Dodgers last November. He has struggled for Triple-A Oklahoma City to the tune of a 6.04 ERA and a 1.612 WHIP over 22 and 1/3 innings.

The Injury Problems

The Los Angeles Dodgers are banged up, but Jacques has not shown enough to warrant a roster spot. Here is what Karl Rasmussen of Sports Illustrated had to say:

“On Sunday, the Dodgers announced that right-handed relief pitcher Luis Garcia has been placed on the 15-day IL, bringing their active tally to a stunning 15 pitchers currently on the shelf.

Currently sidelined Dodgers pitchers include Gavin Stone (60-day), Michael Grove (60-day), River Ryan (60-day), Blake Snell (60-day), Blake Treinen (60-day), Brusdar Graterol (60-day), Roki Sasaki (15-day), Kyle Hurt (60-day), Emmet Sheehan (60-day), Evan Phillips (60-day), Edgardo Hernandez (60-day), Tyler Glasnow (60-day), Michael Kopech (60-day), Kirby Yates (15-day) and Garcia.

Despite their surplus of injured pitchers, Los Angeles entered play on Sunday leading the NL West with a 36-22 record. There’s cause for concern, however, as the Dodgers have leaned heavily upon their star-studded lineup to carry them through much of the season. The team ranks 22nd in MLB with a 4.11 ERA and has 16 total quality starts from its starting rotation, which ranks tied for 25th ahead of only the Colorado Rockies, Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins.”

The Seattle Fit

Jacques heavily relies on his sinker/sweeper combination, and while it is currently unclear how the Seattle Mariners plan to deploy him, perhaps their strong pitching reputation can unlock something.

Seattle also has only one southpaw on its roster, reliever Gabe Speier. He has been fantastic this season, going 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA and a 1.96 FIP over 22 and 1/3 innings. He also has 33 strikeouts to 4 walks. But innings are always at a premium, and maybe Jacques can help the Mariners navigate the 162-game schedule.

Jacques’ departure could also free up opportunities for younger Dodgers pitchers, such as lefty Ben Harris, who has been solid for Oklahoma City with a 4.57 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 21 and 2/3 innings.

Best of luck to Jacques in this next stage of his career.