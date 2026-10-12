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Brewers’ Brice Turang Hit HR as Rare as Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 11: Brice Turang #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

For those watching at home on television, your instincts weren’t all that interested in the swing Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang took in his second at bat against Los Angeles Dodgers ace Tarik Skubal.

Skubal had run a fastball onto the inner-third, and Turang hit it the other way.

The best Turang could hope for would be a blooper, you’d think. It looked like he had gotten jammed and gotten under it.

Instead, though, Turang had delivered a game-tying home run. The ball kept going, and going, and going.

He’d actually gotten his barrel to the baseball and gotten all of it. Even the way Dodgers’ centerfielder Andy Pages chased after it suggested his legs didn’t quite believe the ball was actually making it past the fence.

If it seemed improbable, that’s because it was.

Only Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers superstar, had hit a homer like that all season.

Brice Turang Like Shohei Ohtani

Baseball commentator Jake Mintz shared this stat on X after the home run:

“This is such an impressive, legitimately rare swing. Just the 3rd left-on-left opposite field HR on an inner third fastball in all of MLB this season. The other two were Ohtani.”

Essentially, hitters don’t get to heaters inside like that and drive them the other way. It takes an astounding amount of bat ability and natural power.

Turang doesn’t have crazy raw power, but he’s developed into a guy who gets his barrel to the ball and drives it much more than anyone expects.

Turang turned an absolutely improbable swing into a turning point.

Brewers Overcome Misiorowski Struggles

Jacob Misiorowski wasn’t sharp, but he managed to hold the Dodgers to just one run.

Still, against Skubal, that was no guarantee to be light enough. Skubal was capable of shutting down the Brewers’ lineup all night long.

But then Turang stepped in and delivered a swing that will be talked about for generations in Milwaukee if they keep winning.

The Brewers tacked on one more run in a 2-1 win. Without Turang’s swing, who knows where they would’ve been?

Milwaukee doesn’t hit homers like the Dodgers, but on this night, Turang hit a home run that resembled those of the greatest Dodger.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Brewers’ Brice Turang Hit HR as Rare as Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani

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