The Milwaukee Brewers have not really made any huge moves this offseason after winning their first World Series in franchise history. The most notable thing that happened was Jake Bauers departing and signing with the Boston Red Sox, but they did just make a move by bringing back right-handed pitcher Antonio Senzatela on a one-year deal.

Milwaukee acquired Senzatela in a trade with the Colorado Rockies last season for two minor leaguers and even though he actually did worse with the Brewers than the Rockies, he pitched well in the playoffs.

In 23 regular season appearances with the Brewers, he had a 5.14 ERA in 21 innings of work. He struck out 14 batters and walked nine. The playoffs were a different story as he did not allow an earned run in four outings and 4 and 1/3 innings of work while striking out three and walking two. He did take the loss in extra innings during Game 4 of the World Series, though.

He’s a solid depth arm to have around even if he probably won’t be one of Milwaukee’s main relievers. The Brewers proved in the playoffs that they have an elite bullpen. Aaron Ashby was dominant and Trevor Megill was great as a closer.

However, they may lose some bullpen arms as Megill could be a trade candidate and lefty JoJo Romero seems likely to depart in free agency. Bringing back Senzatela and trading for Ryan Walker at least gives the Brewers some other options in the bullpen.

Maybe the Brewers can work their magic and turn both guys into great pitchers next season. Walker was elite back in 2024 with the San Francisco Giants and Senzatela has had to pitch in hitter-friendly Coors Field for most of his career.

Brewers are able to turn pitchers like Senzatela into elite arms

Part of what makes the Brewers so impressive is how they are seemingly able to take average arms and turn them into elite ones. Even though Senzatela struggled a bit in the regular season with Milwaukee, maybe if he has a full season with the Brewers they can unlock an even better version of him.

He’s an affordable arm and is the exact kind of guy the Brewers typically get the most out of so it’s a smart move to bring him back on a one-year deal.