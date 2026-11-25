The Milwaukee Brewers announced a pair of roster moves on Wednesday, November 25.

One of them is designating Tyler Black for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

The reason a 40-man roster spot needs to be cleared is that the Brewers announced on Wednesday that they are bringing back veteran pitcher Antonio Senzatela.

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Brewers Announce DFA of Tyler Black

The Brewers announced the transactions via their X.com account:

Black, 26, has played 32 games for the Brewers across parts of the last three seasons.

In 2026, he logged 27 at-bats and recorded 9 hits and 7 RBI in that sample size.

Across 84 career ABs, Tyler Black has a lifetime .250 batting average with zero home runs, seven doubles, and 10 RBI.

As for Black’s future, he will now enter DFA limbo, but it may be a while until he gets the chance to land a new opportunity, as if Black isn’t claimed off waivers before December 1 (when the presumed roster freeze takes place), he will have to wait until a new CBA is reached before landing a new contract.

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Brewers Bringing Back Antonio Senzatela

Perhaps the more important roster move in this group of transactions is the Brewers bringing back World Series champion pitcher Antonio Senzatela.

It’s known to be a one-year deal (likely a Major League pact), but the financials of the deal are unknown at this moment.

Update: It’s a $4.75 million deal for Senzatela.

The Brewers traded for Senzatela at the 2026 MLB trade deadline in a deal with the Colorado Rockies, and his $50 million contract expired after the title run.

In 21 innings pitched with the Brewers after being traded, Senzatela posted an ERA of 5.13 with 14 strikeouts.

He’s a 10-year veteran pitcher with 895.1 innings pitched on his career resume.

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