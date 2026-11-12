Brewers Might Lose Lefty Reliever To NL Central Rival They Snagged Him From

The Milwaukee Brewers would probably like to keep as much of their World Series-winning roster intact as possible, but that may just not be possible. One free agent who seems fairly likely to depart is left-handed reliever JoJo Romero. To make matters worse, recent reporting from Jeff Jones of The Belleville News-Democrat suggests that there is mutual interest in a reunion between him and the St. Louis Cardinals, the team the Brewers got him from.

The Brewers got Romero and Dustin May from the Cardinals in a trade deadline deal that sent a pair of minor league outfielders to their NL Central rival. Obviously the deal was worth it because the Brewers won the World Series, but it might sting if Romero helps the team get a ring and then goes right back to their rival.

In 2026 between his time with the Cardinals and Brewers, Romero had a 3.36 ERA in 55 appearances. He struck out 54 batters and walked 18 in 56 and 1/3 innings pitched. His numbers were remarkably similar between St. Louis and Milwaukee. He was also really effective in the playoffs as he had a 1.13 ERA in seven appearances. His performance was overshadowed by the dominance of Aaron Ashby, but he was still great.

Lots of teams should be interested in JoJo Romero

While there may be mutual interest between Romero and the Cardinals, a lot of teams should be interested in him. Many teams could use a left-handed reliever and while Romero isn’t quite as sexy an option as Adrian Morejon who is the premier left-handed reliever available on the market, Romero represents a more reasonable and affordable option for teams in need of a lefty setup man.

A reunion with Milwaukee cannot be ruled out completely since Romero isn’t projected to earn a crazy contract. MLB Trade Rumors predicts he will get a two-year, $13 million deal which isn’t all that wild. Yet, the Brewers are frugal and overpaying for relievers, a notoriously fickle breed, is one of the biggest mistakes a front office can make so if teams get into a bidding war for him, expect them to bow out.

It really would not be a shock if he signs elsewhere, but the Brewers have to be hoping he goes to a team other than the Cardinals. Even if St. Louis isn’t the biggest threat in the division, it would still be annoying to see Romero pitching for them after what he did in a Brewers uniform.