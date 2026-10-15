Milwaukee Brewers’ Jackson Chourio Reveals Personal News Before Game 4 vs Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers are one win away from reaching the World Series. If they eliminate the Los Angeles Dodgers, they will move on to make their first-ever franchise World Series appearance. Jackson Chourio and company are still riding high after an electrifying Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Game 4 of this series will be broadcast at 7:00 PM Central Time, 6:00 PM Pacific Time. Tyler Glasnow gets the ball for the Dodgers, while the Brewers will turn to Shane Drohan as their opener for a bullpen game.

Before taking the field, Chourio posted on Instagram to share personal news.

In an IG story published to his profile, he revealed a brand-new Topps 2026 Update Series autograph-issue baseball card. In the image Topps used for the card, Chourio wears a purple-and-white bucket on his head, smiling ear to ear.

The story caption reads, “New card is live.”

Jackson Chourio Batting Lineup Placement Revealed For Potential Series-Winning Game vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

A few hours before the game, the Brewers announced the batting order for tonight’s game against the Dodgers. As usual, Chourio is leading off.

Starting Pitcher: Shane Drohan.

As you can see, Chourio leads off. That is where he’s been in virtually every game he’s played this year.

The 22-year-old outfielder has four years left of his eight-year, $82 million contract.

Jackson Chourio Loves Leading Off

If you didn’t know it already, Chourio loves being the Brewers’ lead-off hitter. If you are still wondering, look at everything he’s accomplished in the current MLB playoffs.

After his most recent leadoff home run in Game 3, he moved into second all time in leadoff MLB playoff home runs.

“With his leadoff HR in Game 3, Jackson Chourio is now tied for second all-time in postseason leadoff HR (3),” the Brewers announced on Wednesday night.

No matter how Game 4 ends up going for the Brewers, the team is significantly better with Chourio in the lineup. The team is also significantly better with him batting leadoff.