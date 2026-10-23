William Contreras & Willson Contreras: Meet the MLB Brothers

The 2026 World Series is finally upon the Major League Baseball world, and for the first time since 1982, the Milwaukee Brewers will have a shot to take home the Fall Classic hardware for the first time in franchise history.

A huge part of the Brewers’ current run to the final series on the MLB calendar has been star catcher William Contreras.

William Contreras was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers before the 2023 season, and he’s been an everyday player for the Brew Crew since, and yes, William has a brother in MLB. Willson Contreras, first baseman for the Boston Red Sox, is directly related to William Contreras.

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More on the Contreras Family

William and Willson Contreras are both veteran MLB players from Puerto Cabello, Venezuela.

William and Willson Contreras’ parents are William Contreras Sr., and Olga Contreras.

They have a very strong and powerful story about their attempts to relocate to the United States for a better life for the family, and Contreras Sr. and Olga Contreras were eventually able to land in Orlando, Florida, in 2019 to watch both of their son’s professional baseball journeys.

Safe to say it’s turned out pretty good!

William Contreras is a 3X All-Star, 2X Silver Slugger, and already has a World Series title to his name with the 2021 Atlanta Braves.

In 2026, William Contreras batted .270 with 18 home runs, 153 hits, and 94 RBI. William is approximately six years younger than his older brother, Willson.

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Taking a Look at Willson Contreras

Willson Contreras also knows what it feels like to win a World Series, as he did with the Chicago Cubs in 2016. He’s been very vocal and supportive of his brother William during both of their playing careers.

Willson has played 11 seasons in MLB and is a 4X All-Star.

He’s clubbed 199 home runs in his career, with a lifetime OPS+ of 122 over 1208 total games played.

This 2026 World Series should be extremely exciting, and if the Brewers are to capture the series victory, William Contreras will likely play a large role behind the plate and with the bat in his hands.

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