Mets’ Carlos Mendoza Comments on Bo Bichette’s Performance Against Reds

The New York Mets are coming off a stunning 9-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Despite losing the series 2-1, the Mets rallied to end the set on a high note.

Contributing to Wednesday’s success was infielder Bo Bichette.

Mets’ Carlos Mendoza Commends Bo Bichette

Following New York’s success at Great American Ball Park, manager Carlos Mendoza spoke to the media regarding Bichette, his offseason acquisition.

“I’m not surprised by it, he’s a really good player,” he stated, per SNY Mets via X. “It’s just a matter of time, and now, we’re starting to see that consistently. Like I said, that’s expected. He’s a really good player.”

During the three-game series, the 28-year-old infielder went 8 for 14, with two RBIs.

Fortunately, the Mets were able to fend off a dreaded sweep.

Snapshot of Bo Bichette

For seven years, Bichette played for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The organization picked him 66th overall in the second round of the 2016 MLB draft.

His debut arrived on July 29, 2019.

As the son of Dante Bichette and the brother of Dante Bichette Jr., expectations were set incredibly high right off the bat.

He’s met the bar time and time again in the big leagues.

In November 2025, he was granted free agency.

Once January rolled around, he signed with the Mets, agreeing to a three-year, $126 million deal.

During his seven-year stint with the Blue Jays, he slashed .294/.337/.469 with a .806 OPS and 111 homers through 748 games.

Bo Bichette’s 2026 Campaign in New York

Closing his chapter with Toronto was, of course, a groundbreaking decision.

Fans grew to admire him and his partner in crime Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Since heading to New York, Bichette has been slashing .254/.299/.378 with a .677 OPS and eight home runs across 74 games.

Considering he was one of the top offensive producers for infielders, this has been a frustrating drop.

His future with the Mets looks rather unclear at this time.

Recent reports suggest he may opt out of his contract following his 2026 campaign.

This year has been anything but ideal for the veteran hitter after his sluggish start

Mets Right Now

Ahead of New York’s three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Mets are placed at the bottom of the National League East standings.

They hold an overall record of 33-41.

As for the Phillies, they are in a much better position.

At 40-34 overall, they are second in NL East, trailing the Atlanta Braves (46-26).

New York’s first half of the season got off to a rocky start, but now is the time to dig in and start heating their bats.

The Mets’ next matchup is scheduled for Thursday, June 18, at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia will host New York at Citizens Bank Park.