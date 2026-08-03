BREAKING: White Sox Acquire Groundball Specialist from Mets for Two Prospects

The Chicago White Sox are acquiring right-handed reliever Huascar Brazoban from the New York Mets for Zach Franklin and Gabe Davis, per Ken Rosenthal.

“White Sox acquiring RH reliever Huascar Brazobán from Mets for Class AA RHP Gabe Davis and Class AAA RHP Zach Franklin, sources tell @TheAthletic,” wrote Rosenthal on X

Brazoban, 32, has been an electrifying reliever all season. Thus far, he commands a 2.61 ERA, 1.5 bWAR, a 5-2 record, and a 1.01 WHIP through a staggering 51.2 innings.

In his career, Brazoban has always been reliable–during his Mets tenure, especially.

The Mets receive two prospects, both well on their way to MLB. New York has been tragic all season, and will need all the assets they can muster to reload for next year. Davis is the White Sox #18 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

The White Sox have been one of MLB’s most surprising teams in a great way. The signing of Japanese star Munetaka Murakami, dubbed ‘The Southside Samurai,’ seemingly pushed them over the edge.

However, some people forget the prowess they had in the rotation last season, and even in the bullpen.

Names like Davis Martin, Grant Taylor, Sean Burke, and Noah Schultz have been chomping at the bit for competitive baseball.

Chicago recently traded away 2026 closer Seranthony Domínguez, and it’s likely Brazoban will take his place on the roster.

Conversely, the Mets have been an awful surprise. Born of millions of dollars and broken promises, Queens is in free fall.

Although Brazoban had years of control remaining, it’s unlikely that any team would offer more than two pieces for a reliever, and they needed to deal Brazoban at peak value.

The Mets have started what seems like the third rebuild in recent memory, and the White Sox are back to competing.

MLB is going crazy over the late-night trade between the two clubs.

Social Media Reacts to White Sox/Mets Huascar Brazoban Trade

Here’s what people are saying:

Alden Gonzalez: “Source: The White Sox are acquiring RHRP Huascar Brazobán from the Mets. Minor league pitchers Gabe Davis and Zach Franklin will go to the Mets in exchange. First: @Ken_Rosenthal.”

MLB Pipeline: “The #Mets are acquiring RHPs Gabe Davis (CWS No. 18 prospect) and Zach Franklin from the White Sox in exchange for Huascar Brazobán, per @Ken_Rosenthal. Davis (6-foot-9 2025 draftee): https://atmlb.com/3S5xNvP Franklin (career 12.8 K/9): https://atmlb.com/4xmc8yC.”

SleeperMets: “Here’s what the Mets have acquired at the trade deadline so far Billy Amick, 1B/3B (MIN No. 21) Bruin Agbayani SS/2B (MIN No. 29) Aidan Smith, OF (TB No. 15) Gary Gill Hill, SP (TB No. 26) Emilien Pitre, 2B (TB No. 27) How would you evaluate what David Stearns has done so far?”

Just Baseball: “The White Sox are acquiring Huascar Brazoban from the Mets in exchange for RHP Gabe Davis and RHP Zach Franklin, per @Ken_Rosenthal. Brazoban has a 2.56 ERA across 46 appearances this season.”

Baseball Trade Values: “Today the #WhiteSox reportedly acquired RHP Huascar Brazobán ($1.9M surplus trade value) from the #Mets in exchange for RHPs Gabe Davis ($1.0M) and Zach Franklin ($0.6M). The deal is accepted by our model.”