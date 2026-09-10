Mets Post Insane 15-14 Win With Crazy Numbers, History

In some ways, the score says it all: 15-14.

A baseball game, by the way. The New York Mets 15, the Miami Marlins 14 in a crazy Wednesday night bonanza.

It’s the kind of score that makes you do about 10 different double-takes. That can’t be right, can it?

It’s right, though. This wasn’t Jets-Dolphins. It was Mets-Marlins.

Andy Green on the Mets' 15-14 win over the Marlins: "We got the two-point conversion on one of the touchdowns for the win" 😂 pic.twitter.com/7ipCTMPvfy — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 10, 2026

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Mets, Marlins Make History Together

There are so many crazy elements to this game, but one is this: Neither the Mets nor Marlins had ever played a game with a 15-14 score.

MLB Scorigami provided that fact on X:

FINAL: Mets 15, Marlins 14 That’s Franchisigami!

It’s the first time either franchise has played a game with this score. It’s happened 27 times in MLB history, most recently on June 8, 2026 (MIL vs. ATH). — MLB Scorigami (@MLBgami) September 10, 2026

It’s also the first time in Mets history that they’ve allowed 14 runs and still won.

First time in Mets history that they’ve allowed 14+ runs in a game and still won. They were one base hit away from blowing an 8-run lead and a 6-run lead all in the same game before holding on for the W. — Mets News Moves (@MetsNewsMoves) September 10, 2026

The Mets led the game 8-0, and so they barely avoided what would’ve been just the second loss in franchise history in which they held an eight-run lead.

In case you’re wondering, the Mets have only lost ONE game in franchise history where they had an 8+ run lead… April 19, 1980 vs the Cubs — Just Mets (@just_mets) September 10, 2026

Crazy Individual Mets Stats

This is one of those games where it’s worth just looking at the box score.

The Mets scored 6 in the second, 2 in the third, 6 in the seventh and 1 in the eighth.

The Marlins had 3 in the fourth, 5 in the sixth, 1 in the seventh, 2 in the eighth and 3 in the ninth.

The Marlins actually out-hit the Mets, 20-15.

The Mets got just two home runs as part of the big night, from Francisco Lindor and Christopher Morel.

Morel was one of two guys with three hits, along with Luis Torrens. Morel didn’t even start, entering for Brett Baty after one at bat, while Torrens drove in a team-high four runs.

The Mets needed seven pitchers, and Robert Stock had allowed no runs through three innings before allowing three in the fourth to start the Marlins rally.

For the Marlins, Jakob Marsee had four hits, and Graham Pauley, Joe Mack and Griffin Conine all had three. They also had two homers: Owen Caissie and Mack.

The Marlins used eight pitchers, and the toughest line was for starter Janson Junk, who gave up eight runs.

In the end, the game didn’t mean much for the standings, although the Marlins are still holding out some hope.

But it certainly meant a lot to statistics of players up and down these lineups, nearly all of whom did at least something positive in a wacky and wild game.