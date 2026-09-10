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Mets Post Insane 15-14 Win With Crazy Numbers, History

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Francisco Lindor celebrates a home run for the Mets.
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MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets reacts to a pop fly during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 09, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

In some ways, the score says it all: 15-14.

A baseball game, by the way. The New York Mets 15, the Miami Marlins 14 in a crazy Wednesday night bonanza.

It’s the kind of score that makes you do about 10 different double-takes. That can’t be right, can it?

It’s right, though. This wasn’t Jets-Dolphins. It was Mets-Marlins.

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Mets, Marlins Make History Together

There are so many crazy elements to this game, but one is this: Neither the Mets nor Marlins had ever played a game with a 15-14 score.

MLB Scorigami provided that fact on X:

It’s also the first time in Mets history that they’ve allowed 14 runs and still won.

The Mets led the game 8-0, and so they barely avoided what would’ve been just the second loss in franchise history in which they held an eight-run lead.

Crazy Individual Mets Stats

This is one of those games where it’s worth just looking at the box score.

The Mets scored 6 in the second, 2 in the third, 6 in the seventh and 1 in the eighth.

The Marlins had 3 in the fourth, 5 in the sixth, 1 in the seventh, 2 in the eighth and 3 in the ninth.

The Marlins actually out-hit the Mets, 20-15.

The Mets got just two home runs as part of the big night, from Francisco Lindor and Christopher Morel.

Morel was one of two guys with three hits, along with Luis Torrens. Morel didn’t even start, entering for Brett Baty after one at bat, while Torrens drove in a team-high four runs.

The Mets needed seven pitchers, and Robert Stock had allowed no runs through three innings before allowing three in the fourth to start the Marlins rally.

For the Marlins, Jakob Marsee had four hits, and Graham Pauley, Joe Mack and Griffin Conine all had three. They also had two homers: Owen Caissie and Mack.

The Marlins used eight pitchers, and the toughest line was for starter Janson Junk, who gave up eight runs.

In the end, the game didn’t mean much for the standings, although the Marlins are still holding out some hope.

But it certainly meant a lot to statistics of players up and down these lineups, nearly all of whom did at least something positive in a wacky and wild game.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Mets Post Insane 15-14 Win With Crazy Numbers, History

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