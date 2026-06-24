Mets Announce Roster Move Ahead of Cubs Game

The New York Mets added another reliever to the roster before a matchup against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, June 24.

Right-hander Jonathan Pintaro will rejoin the bullpen for today’s doubleheader. He’ll serve as the club’s 27th man. The Mets are in desperate need of additional arms after right-hander Kodai Senga failed to survive four innings on Tuesday, June 23. Senga’s short outing in a 9-6 loss forced the team to use three bullpen options, including long reliever Tobias Myers.

The 28-year-old Pintaro has had multiple stints with the big-league squad this season. He’s pitched well in limited opportunities, delivering a 2.61 ERA across 10.1 innings. Pintaro has covered multiple frames in three of his four big-league appearances this year. The righty will likely be tasked with handling several innings with two games on the docket.

New York Mets Roster Move: Jonathan Pintaro Back in the Bullpen Against the Chicago Cubs

Pintaro most recently pitched with the Mets in mid-June. He covered three innings in a blowout loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, June 10. The righty was used in a similar situation on Monday, June 15, against the Cincinnati Reds, working a season-high 3.2 innings in a 12-0 defeat. Pintaro relieved Myers in that matchup. The long reliever was given a chance to start that day and was pounded for seven earned runs. Myers only recorded four outs, forcing Pintaro and David Peterson to work 3+ innings.

After a rough 2025 debut, Pintaro has bounced back as a viable reliever for the Mets. The righty was knocked around for two earned runs while only recording two outs in his lone outing last season. He’s posted much better results this year.

Pintaro operated primarily as a starter as recently as 2025. He made 16 starts and 12 relief appearances while splitting the year between Double-A and Triple-A. The Mets could consider stretching out Pintaro as a rotation option, considering the struggles of Senga, Peterson, and Myers. Nolan McLean and Freddy Peralta are the club’s only reliable starters right now. Sean Manaea is making a bid to join the group, but he’s only made a handful of starts this season. Christian Scott is also expected to return to the team later this week.

Juan Soto Out of the Lineup for Game 1

Superstar outfielder Juan Soto is not in the lineup for the first game of the doubleheader. The veteran was pulled from yesterday’s game with a back injury.

MJ Melendez will draw the start in left field, with A.J. Ewing in center field and Carson Benge in right field. McLean is on the mound for Game 1.