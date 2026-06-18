MLB Insider Urges Mets To Shop Top Pitchers, Warns of Negligence

The New York Mets season got off to a rough start, and they’re still playing catch-up.

However, they managed to pull off a massive 9-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

But uncertainty still looms — changes are needed.

Insider Says Mets Would Be ‘Negligent’ if They Don’t Shop Their Pitchers

Baseball writer Mark Feinsand of MLB.com didn’t mince words when discussing New York’s current situation.

In his blunt words, “There’s still plenty of time for the Mets to put themselves in the Wild Card mix, but if they’re still well under .500 and have a bunch of teams ahead of them – there were six teams between them and the third Wild Card spot as of Wednesday afternoon – they would be negligent not to shop impending free agents Freddy Peralta, David Peterson and A.J. Minter at the very least.”

As tough as this pill is to swallow, there’s not a single Mets fan who isn’t experiencing at least some level of frustration.

New York is currently 33-41 overall.

This dreadful record places them last in the National League East standings.

They are miles away from the Atlanta Braves, who sit atop at 46-27.

Shipping out arms like 30-year-olds Peralta and Peterson would undoubtedly cause a shakeup in the trade market, but such a drastic move may just be necessary.

Peralta’s 2026 Campaign

So far this season, the right-handed veteran owns a 3.90 ERA and 81 strikeouts across 83.0 innings pitched through 15 games.

For reference, his 2025 stat sheet reflected a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts across 176.2 innings of work through 33 starts.

In terms of ERA, Peralta is the second-most productive pitcher for the ballclub.

Nolan McLean comes in at No. 1 with a 3.67 ERA.

He also leads in strikeouts, 97, while Peralta trails with 81.

Most of his career has been spent with the Milwaukee Brewers, but in January of this year, he was traded to the Mets alongside Tobias Myers.

In return, the Brewers received minor league player Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.

As a two-time MLB All-Star, Peralta comes with great value.

Undergoing such a drastic organizational shift in his career could certainly play a role in his slightly mediocre season thus far.

Peterson’s 2026 Campaign

As for southpaw Peterson, his entire MLB journey has been spent playing for the New York franchise.

He owns a career 4.29 ERA and 672 strikeouts with a 1.40 WHIP.

This year, he is registering a 5.91 ERA and 58 strikeouts across 64.0 innings of work through 15 games, seven of which he started.

Again, this is far from his strongest season.

Perhaps it is time for the Mets to part ways with their longtime pitcher.

As with Peralta, trade rumors are stirring up regarding Peterson.

As the trade deadline looms, the rumors are starting to come with more substance.

Mets Right Now

New York is now approaching a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The first game begins on Thursday at 6:40 p.m. ET.

This will be a road series for the Mets, taking place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

New York should expect a grueling challenge for the next few days, considering the Phillies’ placement in the standings — second in the NL East at 40-34 overall.