Should the New York Mets Consider Trading Bo Bichette?

It might be a bit of a stretch to think that the New York Mets will trade Bo Bichette, but that doesn’t mean they *shouldn’t. Bo Bichette has been one of the worst MLB free agent signings given the price tag, and do Mets fans really want him sticking around for two more MLB seasons if he can’t turn things around? It already felt like a panic signing in the first place, and the move has completely backfired.

Bo Bichette’s 2026 stats: 61 GP, .213 average, 5 HR, 44 strikeouts, .299 SLUG, 28 runs.

Bichette hasn’t recorded a hit in four games and continues to make the Mets faithful furious with his play.

While it may be difficult, the Mets should try to find a trade partner for Bichette, or this could be a nightmare contract to deal with for the next few seasons.

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MLB Writer Makes Case for Mets Trading Bo Bichette

In a recent article for FanSided.com, MLB writer Zachary Rotman argues that the Mets should explore a trade of Bo Bichette, naming him one of four Mets players who could be gone by the MLB trade deadline:

“For that reason, the Mets should try to trade him—it simply isn’t working out. With that being said, what are the odds they’ll be able to pull it off? Bichette inked a three-year, $126 million deal with New York, paying him an average of $42 million annually. The deal includes opt-outs, but with how he’s playing, it’s unlikely Bichette will be opting out after this season.”

Rotman also writes that Bo Bichett’s 66 wRC+ is good for 154th out of 160 qualified hitters in MLB. Yikes.

However, that only makes finding a trade partner harder. It’s even plausible that Bo Bichette wants out of Queens, which would make it easier for him to utilize his no-trade clause. Spotrac.com writes this about Bichette’s contract:

“Bo Bichette is currently signed to a 3-year, $126 million contract with the New York Mets, which he signed during the offseason. The deal features an average annual value of $42 million, includes a $40 million signing bonus, a full no-trade clause, and player opt-outs after the first and second seasons.”

There’s the opt-out part of it, too, because given Bichette’s lack of success this season, why would he opt out and test the market again?

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Will the Mets Actually Trade Bo Bichette?

Look, with the New York Mets and their *sometimes* inept front office, you just have no clue what potential moves they may or may not make. David Stearns and company could have seen enough of Bichette, and that could be enough to spur trade rumors like this one, just like Bichette’s teammate, Freddy Peralta.

The truth is, it’s hard to find players whom the Mets shouldn’t trade this season, given the lack of success and overall disappointment over the last calendar year. It’s been that much of a disaster this season, and unless reports materialize about Bichett’s trade status, it’s likely he stays put.

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