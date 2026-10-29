Hi, Subscriber

10 New York Yankees Players Officially Become Free Agents After World Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Athletics v New York Yankees
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 and Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Athletics at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers won their first World Series in franchise history with a Game 5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Wednesday night.

Following the conclusion of the World Series, 10 New York Yankees players officially became free agents.

10 New York Yankees Players Hit Free Agency After World Series

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: David Bednar #53 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The MLB Players Association announced that 144 players became free agents on Thursday.

Ten of those players were on the New York Yankees in 2026.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees looks on before game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Here is a list of those players:

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Paul Blackburn #58 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips wrote on X:

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Trent Grisham, David Bednar, Paul Goldschmidt, Paul Blackburn, John Schreiber, Ryan Yarbrough, Tim Hill, Amed Rosario and Michael Fulmer are officially free agents. #Yankees

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Amed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

MLBPA Communications wrote on X:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

144 Players Become XX(B) Free Agents 

➡️ XX(B) Free Agents will be updated daily here: mlbplayers.com/post/144-playe

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

10 New York Yankees Players Officially Become Free Agents After World Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Yankees News

More Heavy on Yankees News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x