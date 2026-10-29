NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 and Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Athletics at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
The Milwaukee Brewers won their first World Series in franchise history with a Game 5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Wednesday night.
Following the conclusion of the World Series, 10 New York Yankees players officially became free agents.
10 New York Yankees Players Hit Free Agency After World Series
The MLB Players Association announced that 144 players became free agents on Thursday.
Ten of those players were on the New York Yankees in 2026.
Jazz Chisholm Jr., Trent Grisham, David Bednar, Paul Goldschmidt, Paul Blackburn, John Schreiber, Ryan Yarbrough, Tim Hill, Amed Rosario and Michael Fulmer are officially free agents. #Yankees
Jazz Chisholm Jr., Trent Grisham, David Bednar, Paul Goldschmidt, Paul Blackburn, John Schreiber, Ryan Yarbrough, Tim Hill, Amed Rosario and Michael Fulmer are officially free agents. #Yankeeshttps://t.co/74TWiNyLx0
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
10 New York Yankees Players Officially Become Free Agents After World Series