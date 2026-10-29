10 New York Yankees Players Officially Become Free Agents After World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers won their first World Series in franchise history with a Game 5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Wednesday night.

Following the conclusion of the World Series, 10 New York Yankees players officially became free agents.

10 New York Yankees Players Hit Free Agency After World Series

The MLB Players Association announced that 144 players became free agents on Thursday.

Ten of those players were on the New York Yankees in 2026.

Here is a list of those players:

The New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips wrote on X:

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Trent Grisham, David Bednar, Paul Goldschmidt, Paul Blackburn, John Schreiber, Ryan Yarbrough, Tim Hill, Amed Rosario and Michael Fulmer are officially free agents. #Yankees

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Trent Grisham, David Bednar, Paul Goldschmidt, Paul Blackburn, John Schreiber, Ryan Yarbrough, Tim Hill, Amed Rosario and Michael Fulmer are officially free agents. #Yankees https://t.co/74TWiNyLx0 — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) October 29, 2026

MLBPA Communications wrote on X:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

144 Players Become XX(B) Free Agents

➡️ XX(B) Free Agents will be updated daily here: https://mlbplayers.com/post/144-players-become-xx-b-free-agents