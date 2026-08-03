Yankees React to Dodgers’ Blockbuster Tarik Skubal Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers landed one of the trade deadline’s most coveted arms, and the New York Yankees didn’t react with much surprise.

Manager Aaron Boone addressed the Dodgers acquiring Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers, a deal that had appeared increasingly likely in the days leading up to it.

“Not shocked,” Boone said. “You knew Skubal, it seemed like he was available the last few days. So not shocked, knowing the system the Dodgers had.”

"Not overly surprised." – Aaron Boone on Tarik Skubal going to the Dodgers pic.twitter.com/Stb1PHg1ax — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 2, 2026

New York Falls Short in Skubal Pursuit

New York and the Milwaukee Brewers were reportedly the other two finalists in the chase for Skubal, according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. The defending World Series champion Dodgers ended up adding another strong arm to their rotation.

The Yankees’ most pressing need entering the deadline was offense. They addressed it by acquiring Luis Garcia Jr. for the lineup, rather than adding to the rotation, and will head into the postseason with a group of Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, and Gerrit Cole, with Carlos Rodon and either Ryan Weathers or Will Warren available as depth if needed.

Schlittler Keeps Yankees’ Focus Where It Belongs

Schlittler didn’t seem overly concerned about missing out on Skubal, expressing confidence in New York’s current group.

“I think we have a great rotation,” Schlittler said. “Good for [the Dodgers], really. I don’t really have an opinion on it. I don’t really care that much. Good for them. We still got a job to do. Got a lot to focus on before even worrying about playing that team again.

“I still like our chances, fully healthy, against a lineup like that and a rotation like that. I don’t know anything about the prospects really, but yeah, good for the Dodgers, I guess.”

What Detroit Received in Return

The Detroit Tigers sent Skubal to Los Angeles in exchange for a package of three prospects: outfielder Zyhir Hope and pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith. The Tigers entered Sunday sitting 2.5 games back of the final American League wild card spot, a position that likely factored into their decision to move their ace.

Boone’s Perspective on the Dodgers’ Approach

Boone didn’t fault Los Angeles for making the move, framing it as a normal part of the deadline calculus every contending team faces.

“They’re playing by the rules,” Boone said. “They’re trying to better their team.”

He added that his own focus remains on New York’s roster rather than reacting to what other teams choose to do.

New York’s Deadline Addition

New York didn’t leave the deadline empty-handed. The Yankees also acquired infielder Luis Garcia Jr. from the Washington Nationals on Sunday, sending four pitching prospects, Jake Bird, Jack Cebert, Ben Grable, and Yovanny Cruz, to Washington in return.

Garcia’s trade value climbed significantly during a career year. He entered Sunday slashing .283/.313/.560 with 23 home runs and 76 RBIs, both career highs, while leading the National League in slugging percentage. He’s projected to primarily see time at first base or designated hitter against right-handed pitching, and his career-high rate of pulling balls in the air could play well at Yankee Stadium’s short porch in right field.

Boone offered a brief assessment of the addition after Sunday’s 2-1 win over the Cubs.

“He rakes,” Boone said.

The move directly addresses an offense that scored just two runs in each game of the weekend series against Chicago, giving New York another proven bat as the Yankees head toward the postseason.

Final Word for the Yankees

New York didn’t land Skubal, and neither Boone nor his players seem especially bothered by it. The Yankees are relying on their current rotation, healthy or close to it, to be enough as the season moves forward, with Garcia now giving the offense another weapon to lean on in the meantime.

Whether that combination holds up will play out over the next few months.