New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Honest Statement After Braves Loss

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 25: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees watches from the dugout prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 25, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
The Yankees collected just four hits and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position in the game. New York’s lone run came on a solo home run from center fielder Trent Grisham.
After the loss, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made an honest statement.
New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Drops Honest Quote After Braves Loss
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 05: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after a pitching change during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
“We gotta do more to put some runs on, but unlike some of the other games where we’ve been shut down, I do feel like we were getting some good swings off,” Boone said after the loss.
“Grisham and Rice just missed leaving the ballpark, Ramos had a couple of good at-bats today, Garcia hit a ball on the nose, so we had better at-bats as a club, but still we gotta find a way to push it across.”
New York Yankees Right Now
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 07: Ryan McMahon #19 (C) of the New York Yankees celebrates his tenth inning game winning sacrifice fly against the Atlanta Braves with teammates Heliot Ramos #34 and Amed Rosario #14 at Yankee Stadium on August 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
The Yankees won the series against the Braves despite losing 2-1 on Sunday. New York won the first game 3-2 on Friday and the second 5-4 on Sunday.
Next, the Yankees will begin a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday after an off day on Monday.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 08: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Left-hander Ryan Weathers will start for the Yankees on Tuesday. Right-hander Bryan Woo will pitch for the Mariners.
Right-hander Will Warren is slated to start the second game for New York on Wednesday. Right-hander Bryce Miller will pitch for Seattle.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 07: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
For the finale, left-hander Max Fried will pitch for the Yankees, while right-hander Logan Gilbert will pitch for the Mariners.
The Yankees are 5-5 in their last 10 games.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 29: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
New York holds the first American League Wild Card spot with a 66-52 record. The Boston Red Sox are 1 1/2 games back as the second American League Wild Card team.
In the division standings, the Yankees are five games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Honest Statement After Braves Loss