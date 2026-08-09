New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Honest Statement After Braves Loss

The New York Yankees lost 2-1 to the Atlanta Braves in 10 innings at Yankee Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Yankees collected just four hits and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position in the game. New York’s lone run came on a solo home run from center fielder Trent Grisham.

After the loss, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made an honest statement.

New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Drops Honest Quote After Braves Loss

“We gotta do more to put some runs on, but unlike some of the other games where we’ve been shut down, I do feel like we were getting some good swings off,” Boone said after the loss.

“Grisham and Rice just missed leaving the ballpark, Ramos had a couple of good at-bats today, Garcia hit a ball on the nose, so we had better at-bats as a club, but still we gotta find a way to push it across.”

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees won the series against the Braves despite losing 2-1 on Sunday. New York won the first game 3-2 on Friday and the second 5-4 on Sunday.

Next, the Yankees will begin a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday after an off day on Monday.

Left-hander Ryan Weathers will start for the Yankees on Tuesday. Right-hander Bryan Woo will pitch for the Mariners.

Right-hander Will Warren is slated to start the second game for New York on Wednesday. Right-hander Bryce Miller will pitch for Seattle.

For the finale, left-hander Max Fried will pitch for the Yankees, while right-hander Logan Gilbert will pitch for the Mariners.

The Yankees are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

New York holds the first American League Wild Card spot with a 66-52 record. The Boston Red Sox are 1 1/2 games back as the second American League Wild Card team.

In the division standings, the Yankees are five games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.