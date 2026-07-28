New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision Before White Sox Game

The New York Yankees defeated the Chicago White Sox 9-5 in game one of their series on Monday evening. The Yanks are in a tight divisional race with the Rays, and every game matters.

Ahead of Game Two of the Yankees-White Sox series, the Yankees revealed their lineup. Gerrit Cole (3-5, 3.92 ERA, 66 SO) is on the mound for New York, and the Yanks will attempt to muster up offense against southpaw Anthony Kay. It’s the fifth straight game the Yankees are facing a lefty starter.

Amid many lineup decisions by Manager Aaron Boone, one in particular that is noteworthy regards Austin Wells.

More MLB on Heavy: Mets’ Francisco Lindor Makes Honest Pete Alonso Admission

Austin Wells Batting Ninth on Tuesday

Against the southpaw Anthony Kay, Austin Wells is catching and batting ninth. He will form a battery with Gerrit Cole. Wells has not started since July 25, against the Phillies.

Here is the full New York Yankees batting order for 7/28:

Some notable changes include Jazz Chisholm dropping one spot, Paul Goldschmidt back in leadoff, and Amed Rosario batting third. Max Schuemann, who hit leadoff on Monday, is batting eighth on Tuesday.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Must Trade Anthony Volpe After Recent Defensive Lapses

Austin Wells Thus Far This Season

It hasn’t been a great season for Austin Wells this season, and there have been numerous reports that New York is searching for a catcher to help either replace Wells or create some balance among the team.

After a career year last season, it’s been a total power outage for Wells, who is hitting .165 over 200+ at-bats with 7 home runs, 2 doubles, and an OPS of .544.

Those marks just are not going to get the Yankees where they need to go, and adding another capable hitting catcher would be wise from Brian Cashman.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Announce Clay Holmes Decision During Braves Series