New York Yankees Announce Heliot Ramos Change During Blue Jays Series

The New York Yankees are set to begin Game 2 of a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, at 3:07 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

The Blue Jays won the first game of the series 3-1 on Friday night.

Left fielder Heliot Ramos went 0-for-3 as the sixth hitter in New York’s lineup in last night’s loss.

The Yankees have announced their lineup for Saturday’s game, with a notable change involving Ramos.

New York Yankees Announced Heliot Ramos Change Before Blue Jays Game

Ramos is batting third and playing left field for the Yankees today.

Here is New York’s lineup:

Here is Toronto’s lineup:

Right-hander Cam Schlittler is starting for the Yankees today. He is 10-6 with a 2.21 ERA and 182 strikeouts over 146 2/3 innings this year.

Right-hander Braydon Fisher will start for the Blue Jays as an opener today. He is 3-3 with a 3.54 ERA and 57 strikeouts over 61 innings this season.

Looking at Heliot Ramos this Season

The Yankees acquired Ramos from the San Francisco Giants for left-hander Henry Lalane and shortstop Kaeden Kent on Aug. 3.

Ramos has struggled significantly since joining the Yankees. The outfielder has collected just two hits in 28 at-bats with New York.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

New York has the first American League Wild Card spot with a 68-54 record. The club is 6 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.