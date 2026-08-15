New York Yankees Announce Heliot Ramos Change During Blue Jays Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 04: Heliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 2-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees are set to begin Game 2 of a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, at 3:07 p.m. EDT on Saturday.
The Blue Jays won the first game of the series 3-1 on Friday night.
Left fielder Heliot Ramos went 0-for-3 as the sixth hitter in New York’s lineup in last night’s loss.
The Yankees have announced their lineup for Saturday’s game, with a notable change involving Ramos.
New York Yankees Announced Heliot Ramos Change Before Blue Jays Game
GettyTORONTO, ON – AUGUST 14: Heliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees flips his bat after flying out in the fourth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Ramos is batting third and playing left field for the Yankees today.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 05: Heliot Ramos #34of the New York Yankees runs to second base during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 05, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
GettyTORONTO, ON – AUGUST 14: Alejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI double in the sixth inning during a game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Right-hander Cam Schlittler is starting for the Yankees today. He is 10-6 with a 2.21 ERA and 182 strikeouts over 146 2/3 innings this year.
Right-hander Braydon Fisher will start for the Blue Jays as an opener today. He is 3-3 with a 3.54 ERA and 57 strikeouts over 61 innings this season.
Looking at Heliot Ramos this Season
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 04: Heliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 2-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Ramos has struggled significantly since joining the Yankees. The outfielder has collected just two hits in 28 at-bats with New York.
New York Yankees Right Now
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 10-5. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The Yankees are 5-5 in their last 10 games.
New York has the first American League Wild Card spot with a 68-54 record. The club is 6 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Announce Heliot Ramos Change During Blue Jays Series