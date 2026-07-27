New York Yankees Announce Intriguing Max Schuemann Lineup Decision Before White Sox Series

Despite a fairly ugly loss on Sunday Night Baseball, the New York Yankees still took the series from the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend, and now, on Monday, they head to Rate Field to take on the AL-Central-leading Chicago White Sox in an exciting series in MLB.

With a 59-46 record, the Yankees still sit in 2nd place in the AL East behind the Tampa Bay Rays (three games). On Monday, Max Fried (4-3, 2.97 ERA, 57 SO) will take the ball for the series opener, and the Yankees lineup will try to muster offense against Noah Schultz.

Ahead of the White Sox series opener, the Yankees revealed their lineup, which features an interesting Max Schuemann decision.

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Max Schuemann Hitting Leadoff on Monday

The New York Yankees have revealed their lineup for game one of their series with the White Sox:

@UnderdogMLB wrote:

Yankees 7/27: “M. Schuemann LF B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero 3B S. Jones CF A. Sánchez C M. Fried SP”

It’s the first time in a very long time that Max Schuemann is the team’s leadoff man. He was featured in the Yankees lineup on Sunday, but batting seventh instead of first. He went 0-for-2 in Sunday’s game with a walk.

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Max Schuemann’s 2026 Season with the Yankees

Due to Aaron Judge’s injury, Max Schuemann has had to fill in at times for the Yankees to aid in the outfield depth.

Max Schuemann has been in MLB for three seasons, and he played in 100+ games with the Athletics in both 2024 and 2025.

With the Yankees this season, he’s played in 35 games (59 at-bats), and is batting .220 with two home runs, six RBI, and an OPS+ of 121. He’s worked 12 walks and scored 17 runs. His OBP is .378, which has really helped his OPS+.

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