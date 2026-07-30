New York Yankees Announced Ryan McMahon Switch Ahead of White Sox Game

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 28: Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees throws the ball to first base during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 25: Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
After batting seventh on Wednesday afternoon, manager Aaron Boone is opting to bump Ryan McMahon one spot in the order, and he will bat eighth on Thursday.
Here is the Yankees’ full batting order for 7/30, per @UnderdogMLB:
Yankees 7/30: “T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B J. Domínguez RF P. Goldschmidt DH S. Jones LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Volpe SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C R. Weathers SP”
Some notables from the lineup drop include: Anthony Volpe batting seventh, one spot ahead of Ryan McMahon; Austin Wells forming a battery with Ryan Weathers; and Paul Goldschmidt getting the cleanup nod (and DH) with Ben Rice at first base.
As for the Ryan McMahon decision, he had missed a few games last week, but seems to be back in the regular fold in the Yanks’ order (against right-handed starters).
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 24: Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Ryan McMahon has been another Yankees player who has somewhat struggled offensively and been a bit underwhelming.
However, he does make up for the lack of offense with solid defense at third base.
In 88 games played this season, his bWAR is 0.1.
McMahon is batting .210 with nine home runs, 10 doubles, and an OPS+ of 78.
His career OPS+ is 90, so it’s definitely a down year for the 31-year-old McMahon, but given he no longer plays in Colorado, it’s not a huge surprise that his offensive numbers have taken a bit of a dip.
The New York Yankees are currently taking on the Chicago White Sox in a four-game series. On Wednesday, the Yankees lost 6-5, but they still have the upper hand in the series with a 2-1 advantage. For Thursday’s series finale, Ryan Weathers is getting the start for the Yanks. Before the White Sox game on […]
New York Yankees Announced Ryan McMahon Switch Ahead of White Sox Game