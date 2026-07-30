New York Yankees Announced Ryan McMahon Switch Ahead of White Sox Game

The New York Yankees are currently taking on the Chicago White Sox in a four-game series.

On Wednesday, the Yankees lost 6-5, but they still have the upper hand in the series with a 2-1 advantage. For Thursday’s series finale, Ryan Weathers is getting the start for the Yanks.

Before the White Sox game on Thursday afternoon (2:10 p.m. ET), the Yankees revealed their lineup, which features a slight Ryan McMahon change.

More MLB on Heavy: 5 MLB Trade Predictions Involving Braves, Yankees, Red Sox, Cubs, and Brewers Ahead of Monday’s Deadline

Ryan McMahon Batting 8th on Thursday

After batting seventh on Wednesday afternoon, manager Aaron Boone is opting to bump Ryan McMahon one spot in the order, and he will bat eighth on Thursday.

Here is the Yankees’ full batting order for 7/30, per @UnderdogMLB:

Yankees 7/30: “T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B J. Domínguez RF P. Goldschmidt DH S. Jones LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Volpe SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C R. Weathers SP”

Some notables from the lineup drop include: Anthony Volpe batting seventh, one spot ahead of Ryan McMahon; Austin Wells forming a battery with Ryan Weathers; and Paul Goldschmidt getting the cleanup nod (and DH) with Ben Rice at first base.

As for the Ryan McMahon decision, he had missed a few games last week, but seems to be back in the regular fold in the Yanks’ order (against right-handed starters).

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before White Sox Series Finale

Looking at Ryan McMahon’s 2026 Season

Ryan McMahon has been another Yankees player who has somewhat struggled offensively and been a bit underwhelming.

However, he does make up for the lack of offense with solid defense at third base.

In 88 games played this season, his bWAR is 0.1.

McMahon is batting .210 with nine home runs, 10 doubles, and an OPS+ of 78.

His career OPS+ is 90, so it’s definitely a down year for the 31-year-old McMahon, but given he no longer plays in Colorado, it’s not a huge surprise that his offensive numbers have taken a bit of a dip.

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change Before Cardinals Game