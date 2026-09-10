Yankees’ George Lombard Jr. Drops Honest Anthony Volpe Quote Amid Rockies Series

When the New York Yankees promoted shortstop George Lombard Jr. to the major leagues in early August, the club optioned Anthony Volpe down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Now that Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been placed on the injured list due to a sprained right thumb, the Yankees are calling Volpe back up to the big leagues before Thursday night’s game against the Rockies.

After Wednesday’s win, Lombard made an honest statement on Volpe.

New York Yankees’ George Lombard Jr. Makes Honest Anthony Volpe Statement

Via SNY Yankees on X:

George Lombard Jr. was asked if it’s “awkward” for Anthony Volpe to be called back up after taking his shortstop job

“We’re all in the baseball world. We know what the baseball world is like – anything can happen. Excited to have him, excited to work together”

The Yankees have been giving Volpe reps at second base after optioning him to Triple-A early last month. With Chisholm out, it seems Volpe will be playing plenty of second in the big leagues.

Volpe has been on an absolute tear since being demoted to the minors last month, slashing .284/.381/.642 (159 wRC+) with 10 home runs, seven doubles and 21 RBI across 28 games.

Meanwhile, Lombard has hit .240/.299/.375 with three home runs and 11 RBI over 28 games since being promoted to the majors.

George Lombard Jr. Hits Grand Slam in Yankees’ Win Over Rockies

Lombard hit his first career grand slam to give the Yankees a 5-0 lead in Wednesday’s win over the Rockies. It marked New York’s first grand slam of the season.

First baseman Luis Garcia Jr. got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run.

Second Baseman Connor Norby hit a solo shot in the fourth inning to put the Rockies on the board.

In the eighth inning, Bellinger hit his solo home run to give New York an insurance run.

Right-hander Will Warren made the start for the Yankees on Wednesday. He allowed just one run on four hits and two walks while collecting eight strikeouts over six innings. John Schreiber, Paul Blackburn and Michael Fulmer each threw a scoreless inning of relief.

Tomoyuki Sugano started for Colorado. The 36-year-old right-hander allowed five earned runs on four hits and three walks while collected five strikeouts over six innings. Juan Mejia surrendered one run over two innings of relief for the Rockies.

The finale of the three-game series between the Yankees and Rockies at Yankee Stadium is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Thursday.