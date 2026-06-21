Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Shares Thoughts on Unusual Pitching Decision Before Reds Game

The New York Yankees announced a shakeup in pitching plans ahead of their series finale against the Cincinnati Reds.

Instead of Gerrit Cole making the start, Elmer Rodríguez will be taking the mound.

Cole’s Statement Before Reds Clash

According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com (via X), 35-year-old Cole spoke with the media before Sunday’s game and opened up about having his start pushed back.

“I’m good,” said Cole. “I was ready to go [Sunday]… Any pitcher, if you’re on a roll, just keep feeding me — you know what I mean? But there are different factors that contribute to when you get to do that. It’s really not that big of a deal.”

Based on Cole’s statement, the shakeup didn’t appear to rattle him too much.

As the franchise mentioned, the decision was made to provide starters with additional rest.

Cole will be starting on Monday, June 22, against the Detroit Tigers.

Cole’s 2026 Campaign

So far this season, the right-hander is running with a 2.57 ERA and 24 strikeouts across 28.0 innings pitched through five starts.

His last start was on June 16, when the Yankees faced the Chicago White Sox.

This month, he has made three starts and is posting a 4.70 ERA and 12 strikeouts over 15.1 innings of work.

Cole is now playing in his 13th year of Major League Baseball.

Before landing with the New York franchise back in December 2019, he had a five-year stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates and a two-year stint with the Houston Astros.

This season marks his sixth year as a Yankee.