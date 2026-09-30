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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Wild Card Game 2

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New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 02: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees embraces teammates after scoring on an RBI single by Cody Bellinger #35 against the Los Angeles Angels during the tenth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-0 in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Yankees will advance to the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays if they win today. If the Red Sox win, there will be a Game 3 on Thursday.

The Yankees announced their lineup for Game 2, and it involves a notable decision on Jazz Chisholm Jr.

New York Yankees Make Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Wild Card Game 2 vs. Red Sox

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during the sixth inning of game two of the doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Chisholm was out of the lineup for Game 1 of the series. Left-hander Payton Tolle made the start on the mound for Boston yesterday. Anthony Volpe started at second base.

Chisholm hit just .218/.269/.381 against southpaws this season.

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 01: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo homerun during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Chisholm slashed .231/.312/.399 with 19 home runs and 55 RBI over 137 games this season.

The Yankees have put Chisholm back in the lineup for Game 2. He will bat sixth and play second base. Volpe isn’t in the lineup.

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Here is the Yankees’ lineup for today:

  1. Ben Rice DH
  2. Cody Bellinger LF
  3. Luis Garcia Jr. 1B
  4. Spencer Jones RF
  5. George Lombard Jr. SS
  6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B
  7. Trent Grisham CF
  8. Austin Wells C
  9. Ryan McMahon 3B
American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Here is the Red Sox’s lineup:

  1. Jahmai Jones DH
  2. Adlye Rutschman C
  3. Willson Contreras 1B
  4. Wilyer Abreu RF
  5. Ceddanne Rafaela CF
  6. Caleb Durbin 3B
  7. Nick Sogard 2B
  8. Trevor Story SS
  9. Nate Eaton LF

Left-hander Max Fried will start for New York. Right-hander Sonny Gray is slated to start for Boston.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Wild Card Game 2

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