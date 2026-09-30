New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Wild Card Game 2

The New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-0 in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Yankees will advance to the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays if they win today. If the Red Sox win, there will be a Game 3 on Thursday.

The Yankees announced their lineup for Game 2, and it involves a notable decision on Jazz Chisholm Jr.

New York Yankees Make Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Wild Card Game 2 vs. Red Sox

Chisholm was out of the lineup for Game 1 of the series. Left-hander Payton Tolle made the start on the mound for Boston yesterday. Anthony Volpe started at second base.

Chisholm hit just .218/.269/.381 against southpaws this season.

Chisholm slashed .231/.312/.399 with 19 home runs and 55 RBI over 137 games this season.

The Yankees have put Chisholm back in the lineup for Game 2. He will bat sixth and play second base. Volpe isn’t in the lineup.

Here is the Yankees’ lineup for today:

Here is the Red Sox’s lineup:

Left-hander Max Fried will start for New York. Right-hander Sonny Gray is slated to start for Boston.