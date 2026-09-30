ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 02: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees embraces teammates after scoring on an RBI single by Cody Bellinger #35 against the Los Angeles Angels during the tenth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Left-hander Max Fried will start for New York. Right-hander Sonny Gray is slated to start for Boston.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The New York Yankees announced a decision before Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Wild Card Game 2