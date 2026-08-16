New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Blue Jays Series Finale

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 01: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees are slated to play the Toronto Blue Jays in the series finale of a three-game set at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, at 1:37 p.m. EDT on Sunday.
The Blue Jays won the first two games of the series. Toronto won 3-1 on Friday and 4-1 on Saturday.
New York has announced its lineup for Sunday’s game, with a notable change involving Jazz Chisholm Jr.
New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision During Blue Jays Series
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees tosses his bat after advancing to first base on a bases-loaded walk allowing Ben Rice #22 (not pictured) to score during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 15: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning of an MLB game at the Rogers Centre on August 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
Chisholm went 1-for-7 over the first two games of the series.
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 05: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs the bases after hitting a two run home run during the tenth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 05, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Ryan Weathers will pitch for the Yankees today. The 26-year-old left-hander is 5-7 with a 3.69 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 136 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings across 23 outings this year.
Dylan Cease will pitch for the Blue Jays today. The 30-year-old right-hander is 7-5 with a 2.40 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 191 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings over 22 appearances this season.
Looking at Jazz Chisholm Jr.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 11: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees makes a diving catch during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
Chisholm has hit just .214/.293/.387 with 17 home runs and 48 RBI across 114 games this season.
He was one of the best second basemen in baseball last season, posting an .813 OPS with 31 home runs and 80 RBI.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 04: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Chisholm is set to be a free agent at the end of this season, so his struggles couldn’t have come at a worse time.
He may have to settle for a one-year deal and hope he can sign a longer contract after the 2027 season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Blue Jays Series Finale