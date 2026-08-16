New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Blue Jays Series Finale

The New York Yankees are slated to play the Toronto Blue Jays in the series finale of a three-game set at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, at 1:37 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

The Blue Jays won the first two games of the series. Toronto won 3-1 on Friday and 4-1 on Saturday.

New York has announced its lineup for Sunday’s game, with a notable change involving Jazz Chisholm Jr.

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision During Blue Jays Series

Chisholm is out of the lineup for Sunday’s game.

Here is the Yankees’ full lineup:

Chisholm went 1-for-7 over the first two games of the series.

Here is the Blue Jays’ lineup:

Ryan Weathers will pitch for the Yankees today. The 26-year-old left-hander is 5-7 with a 3.69 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 136 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings across 23 outings this year.

Dylan Cease will pitch for the Blue Jays today. The 30-year-old right-hander is 7-5 with a 2.40 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 191 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings over 22 appearances this season.

Looking at Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm has hit just .214/.293/.387 with 17 home runs and 48 RBI across 114 games this season.

He was one of the best second basemen in baseball last season, posting an .813 OPS with 31 home runs and 80 RBI.

Chisholm is set to be a free agent at the end of this season, so his struggles couldn’t have come at a worse time.

He may have to settle for a one-year deal and hope he can sign a longer contract after the 2027 season.