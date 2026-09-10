New York Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Projected for Significant Free Agency Payday

The New York Yankees are caught up in excitement revolving around the return of Aaron Judge.

Amid the chaos, talk regarding free agency seems to have been swept under the rug, but the clock keeps ticking.

Jazz Chisholm Jr, an impending free agent, has an intriguing yet unclear outlook.

With this, MLB analyst Jeff Passan revealed his audacious forecast.

New York Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Free Agency Prediction Revealed by Jeff Passan

In Passan’s latest projections from Sept. 10, he wrote, “Chisholm is different. He has the tools to be the class’s best bat. He has 19 home runs and 40 stolen bases. But his OPS remains below average and he is among the game’s top dozen strikeout victims.”

He added, “Even so, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Chisholm gets a bag, because he’ll still be only 29 entering the 2027 season and in a class of such mediocrity, his potential is particularly tantalizing.”

Chisholm is 28 and is considered one of the top second basemen in the Major Leagues.

He isn’t the only notable second baseman set to enter free agency; Luis Arráez of the Philadelphia Phillies and Gleyber Torres of the Detroit Tigers are among the ranks.

At the time of this writing, Chisholm is slashing .232/.312/.403 with a .715 OPS and 19 homers through 134 games.

Along the way, he’s recorded 16 doubles, three triples and 55 RBIs.

Now, Chisholm was recently sidelined due to a sprained right thumb, and he could potentially return in late September.

His latest injury report, as of Sept. 9, states, “Imaging revealed a sprain, manager Aaron Boone said Sept. 9. Chisholm is headed for the IL and will have no baseball activities for 7-10 days.”

The fan-favorite infielder has been having a rather underwhelming 2026 campaign, leaving his future even more unclear.

Where the Yankees Stand As the Postseason Approaches

As one player returns, another exits.

Judge is now back in the lineup as of this week, and Chisholm temporarily made his way out the door.

New York has struggled with the IL throughout the regular season. But as the postseason nears, a healthy lineup and rotation are imperative.

The Yankees are still claiming the No. 2 spot in the AL East at 83-62 overall. The Tampa Bay Rays (87-58) still hold the helm.

In the league standings, New York lands in fifth, behind the Atlanta Braves (85-61), the Rays, the Los Angeles Dodgers (89-57) and the Milwaukee Brewers (91-56).

Looking at FanGraphs’ MLB Playoff Odds, the Yankees are given a 13.4% chance of winning their division and a 9.2% chance of winning the World Series this fall.

New York is in the middle of its homestand against the Colorado Rockies, with one more game remaining. Their series finale is scheduled for Sept. 10 at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Heading into the clash, the Yankees lead the series 2-0 and have a glaring opportunity to clinch a clean sweep.

Soon after, the Yankees will host the New York Mets for another three-game homestand over the weekend.

The regular season is flying by, as usual, and the postseason will be here in just a few short weeks. Then, the long-awaited race to the World Series begins.