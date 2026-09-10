Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Projected for Significant Free Agency Payday

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Jazz Chisholm Jr
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 23: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are caught up in excitement revolving around the return of Aaron Judge.

Amid the chaos, talk regarding free agency seems to have been swept under the rug, but the clock keeps ticking.

Jazz Chisholm Jr, an impending free agent, has an intriguing yet unclear outlook.

With this, MLB analyst Jeff Passan revealed his audacious forecast.

New York Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Free Agency Prediction Revealed by Jeff Passan

Jazz Chisholm Jr
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

In Passan’s latest projections from Sept. 10, he wrote, “Chisholm is different. He has the tools to be the class’s best bat. He has 19 home runs and 40 stolen bases. But his OPS remains below average and he is among the game’s top dozen strikeout victims.”

He added, “Even so, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Chisholm gets a bag, because he’ll still be only 29 entering the 2027 season and in a class of such mediocrity, his potential is particularly tantalizing.”

Chisholm is 28 and is considered one of the top second basemen in the Major Leagues.

He isn’t the only notable second baseman set to enter free agency; Luis Arráez of the Philadelphia Phillies and Gleyber Torres of the Detroit Tigers are among the ranks.

At the time of this writing, Chisholm is slashing .232/.312/.403 with a .715 OPS and 19 homers through 134 games.

Along the way, he’s recorded 16 doubles, three triples and 55 RBIs.

Now, Chisholm was recently sidelined due to a sprained right thumb, and he could potentially return in late September.

His latest injury report, as of Sept. 9, states, “Imaging revealed a sprain, manager Aaron Boone said Sept. 9. Chisholm is headed for the IL and will have no baseball activities for 7-10 days.”

The fan-favorite infielder has been having a rather underwhelming 2026 campaign, leaving his future even more unclear.

Where the Yankees Stand As the Postseason Approaches

Jazz Chisholm Jr
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees fields a grounder throws out Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres during the third inning of a game at Petco Park on September 04, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

As one player returns, another exits.

Judge is now back in the lineup as of this week, and Chisholm temporarily made his way out the door.

New York has struggled with the IL throughout the regular season. But as the postseason nears, a healthy lineup and rotation are imperative.

The Yankees are still claiming the No. 2 spot in the AL East at 83-62 overall. The Tampa Bay Rays (87-58) still hold the helm.

In the league standings, New York lands in fifth, behind the Atlanta Braves (85-61), the Rays, the Los Angeles Dodgers (89-57) and the Milwaukee Brewers (91-56).

Looking at FanGraphs’ MLB Playoff Odds, the Yankees are given a 13.4% chance of winning their division and a 9.2% chance of winning the World Series this fall.

New York is in the middle of its homestand against the Colorado Rockies, with one more game remaining. Their series finale is scheduled for Sept. 10 at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Heading into the clash, the Yankees lead the series 2-0 and have a glaring opportunity to clinch a clean sweep.

Soon after, the Yankees will host the New York Mets for another three-game homestand over the weekend.

The regular season is flying by, as usual, and the postseason will be here in just a few short weeks. Then, the long-awaited race to the World Series begins.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

0 Comments

New York Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Projected for Significant Free Agency Payday

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x