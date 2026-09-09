New York Yankees Announce Rough Jazz Chisholm Jr. News Before Rockies Game

The New York Yankees are set to begin Game 2 of a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Yankees won Game 1 of the series 5-3 on Tuesday.

Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. exited Tuesday’s win after “jamming his thumb while sliding headfirst into second base, then making a defensive play the following inning,” according to MLB.com. “Was “pretty numb” postgame, may require additional testing.”

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Yankees announced a decision regarding Chisholm.

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. News Before Rockies Game

The Yankees announced their lineup for Wednesday night’s game. Notably, Chisholm is not part of it.

Here is the Yankees’ lineup:

UPDATE: The Yankees are placing Chisholm on the IL with a sprained right thumb.

Via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch: Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been diagnosed with a sprained right thumb. He will be placed on the 10-day injured list. No baseball activities for 7-10 days.

Judge returned to the lineup for the first time in over three months on Tuesday. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts before being replaced by Heliot Ramos. Since Judge didn’t go on a rehab assignment, the Yankees are easing him into playing regularly.

Here is the Rockies’ lineup:

Right-hander Will Warren will start for the Yankees on Wednesday. The 27-year-old is 9-6 with a 4.16 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 133 strikeouts this season.

Right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano will start for the Rockies tonight. The 36-year-old is 12-8 with a 5.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 79 strikeouts this season.

Looking at Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm has had a rough season, hitting just .232/.312/.403 over 134 games. He is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Although he has struggled this year, Chisholm has stepped up his game lately. In five games this month, Chisholm has slashed .333/.400/.500 with one home run.